MGI's "life science super computer" DNBSEQ-T7 delivered to business partners

As the highest throughput sequencer to date, DNBSEQ-T7 has achieved major breakthroughs: the first 4-chip sequencing platform, completing PE150 at full load within 24 hours, generating 6Tb of data per day, and completing up to 60 whole human genomes per day. The commercial delivery of T7 will help MGI lead the gene sequencing industry to further break through technical barriers of previous technologies, achieve better cost performance, and become an important force driving the development of the global genetic industry.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China's participation in the Human Genome Project. Scientists from six countries spent 13 years mapping the first human genome at a cost of nearly $3 billion. The cost of whole genome sequencing has fallen to less than $1,000 today, and the commercialization of DNBSEQ-T7 is expected to further reduce the cost of personal whole-genome sequencing to less than $500.

As it was officially put into commercial use, the T7 has also been renamed DNBSEQ-T7 from the initial MGISEQ-T7 name, in order to highlight MGI's unique DNBSEQ™ sequencing technology. Starting from T7, MGI is changing the sequencer prefix from "MGISEQ" to "DNBSEQ", and the corresponding sequencing reagent names will be changed simultaneously.

BGI Tech Solutions Co., Ltd. (BGI Tech) and WeGene are the first customers of the DNBSEQ-T7 sequencer. "The sequencers developed by MGI have achieved world-class performance in all aspects and have gradually taken the lead in industry technology development and standards development," said Dr. Gao Qiang, CEO of BGI Tech. "The advanced equipment platform, combined with the growth of MGI technology in the genomics industry over many years, will provide more accurate, professional and fast services for experts and scholars engaged in the research and development of genomics science and technology."

Dr. Chen Gang, founder and CEO of WeGene said, "With personal genome and group genomics services as the core, WeGene is committed to promoting research and prevention of major diseases and accelerating the development of drugs and therapeutic methods through genomics and big data technologies. With its ultra-high sequencing throughput and comprehensive automation capabilities, the DNBSEQ-T7 sequencer will be the core platform for WeGene's genomic data and the most important infrastructure for WeGene's development goals. With computing and machine learning, DNBSEQ-T7 is opening a new chapter in genomic big data."

Jiang Hui, chief operating officer of MGI, said, "The official delivery of T7 reflects the profound development of MGI's upstream technology. With its ability to accumulate and innovate its leading products, MGI will fully support industry users to obtain higher quality, more cost-effective sequencing equipment and services, accelerate the progress of the human genome, and reshape the industry ecology."

