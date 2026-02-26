MGM RESORTS & BETMGM COMMIT OVER $1 MILLION TO RESPONSIBLE GAMING INITIATIVES DURING PROBLEM GAMBLING AWARENESS MONTH

Investment includes $450,000 dedicated for groundbreaking responsible gaming research

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and BetMGM have announced a $1 million expanded commitment to responsible gaming research, public awareness, community partnerships, and employee engagement. This news comes as MGM Resorts and BetMGM join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in recognizing March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM).

Initiatives include the following:

MGM Resorts & BetMGM Support Independent, Evidence-Based Research

MGM Resorts and BetMGM have jointly committed $450,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) to fund a new, groundbreaking research initiative examining sports wagering and its impact on player behavior. This contribution will support independent, peer-reviewed research aimed at developing best practices and strengthening long-term industry sustainability.

"As sports betting continues to grow so must our understanding of its impact on our guests and customers," said Stephen Martino, Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts. "Investing in high quality research allows us to be guided by valuable data and insights, which will ultimately help us support our patrons, communities and industry."

Over three years, this research will examine factors that may influence sports betting behaviors, including decision-making and risk patterns across different populations. The study will also explore trends and prevention efforts designed to strengthen industry-wide responsible gaming strategies.

Rhea Loney, Chief Compliance Officer, BetMGM, said, "Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an important reminder of our year-round responsibility to assist and empower our players. We prioritize player protection by investing in education, tools, collaboration, and meaningful support resources. Our commitment remains clear: to help every player make informed decisions and enjoy our products safely."

Community & State Support Initiatives

In 2026, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will contribute over $850,000 to state and national organizations focused on problem gambling prevention, treatment, and responsible gaming measures. As a Founding Member, MGM Resorts will continue its sponsorship of the annual Nevada Council on Problem Gambling Conference and will feature the organization's leaders in responsible gaming training sessions for employees.

Expanding GameSense Engagement & Employee Certification

Throughout March and beyond, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will increase responsible gaming messaging across casino floors, sportsbooks, and digital platforms through their shared GameSense program, developed and licensed by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

This involves:

Expanded nationwide GameSense Advisor training, now exceeding 2,000 certified team members equipped to engage guests in proactive conversations and support

Increased responsible gaming visibility across both gaming and non-gaming resort areas, including convention spaces, arenas, theaters, as well as MGM Rewards desks and the BetMGM app, with messages and QR codes reminding players to "take a time-out" and "set a budget"

A Problem Gambling Awareness Month email campaign, featuring GameSense, sent to all BetMGM customers

Awareness Month email campaign, featuring GameSense, sent to all BetMGM customers An MGM Rewards guest survey to measure awareness and perception of responsible gaming initiatives and GameSense

Participation in the Cambridge Health Alliance's 13th annual Gambling Disorder Screening Day, supported through employee communications and training channels

Launch of New Responsible Gaming Campaign

This spring, MGM Resorts will introduce a new campaign, Earn More. Play Smart. integrating MGM Rewards® with responsible play messaging. The campaign will remind guests that membership comes with responsibility, not just perks. BetMGM's Mullet Over hockey-themed responsible gaming commercial featuring company ambassador Connor McDavid will continue to air during key sports broadcast across North America and will also be featured prominently across MGM Resorts properties.

Additional Commitments

For the sixth consecutive year, BetMGM is partnering with EPIC Global Solutions to offer all employees the opportunity to attend a lived experience session, providing insight into the human impact of problem gambling .

. MGM Resorts and BetMGM will launch a social media and internal messaging campaign featuring executive thought leadership on responsible gaming

MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to provide all employees with comprehensive and research-based responsible gaming training

MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue in their partnership with the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign and Play Smart from the Start initiative.

For more information, follow @mgmresorts and @BetMGM on X.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/ .

About ICRG

The ICRG, founded in 1996, continues to serve as the only funding source for scientific research on gambling disorder and responsible gambling in the United States. Recently, it has become a global leader in the field. For more information, visit www.icrg.org.

About British Columbia Lottery Corporation

BCLC is a social purpose company based in British Columbia, Canada that is committed to delivering win-wins for the greater good while providing lottery, casino and sports gambling entertainment in a way that serves the best interests of its players, the province and society. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.3 billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' and BetMGM's expectations regarding responsible gaming initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Marc Jacobson

MGM Resorts

[email protected]

Jennifer Arapoff

BetMGM

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International