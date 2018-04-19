MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array

"Protecting the planet is a business imperative for MGM Resorts and it is our responsibility to find innovative ways where we can use clean energy to power our resorts," said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "Incorporating renewable energy into MGM's portfolio will fundamentally reduce MGM's environmental footprint."

Over the past year, MGM Resorts considered a broad array of potential renewable energy projects in Nevada. Invenergy was selected for its strong track record of success in the renewable energy industry, as well as its ability to offer MGM a customized solution. The company also provided a site in an ideal location, which will allow the project to be developed in the most environmentally conscious manner.

"Invenergy is a leader in solving energy challenges for businesses like MGM that are backing up their commitment to sustainability by powering their operations with renewable energy," said Invenergy's Founder and CEO Michael Polsky. "Solar energy offers cost-competitive power with zero carbon emissions, providing tremendous value and long-term certainty for customers looking to minimize their impact on the environment."

The MGM-Invenergy Solar Project will be made up of approximately 336,000 panels on 640 acres of land within the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone. The project will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 27,000 homes. Aside from the renewable energy being used directly by MGM Resorts' Nevada properties, the project will also yield other significant benefits for the state of Nevada. Construction of the project will employ approximately 350 workers. Once operational, the project will generate approximately $20 million of sales and property tax revenues as well as indirect economic benefits to local businesses like hotels and restaurants, while also reducing carbon emissions.

MGM Resorts' properties line the Las Vegas Strip from Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino to Circus Circus Las Vegas, and include some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry including the Bellagio, Mirage, Aria and MGM Grand. With its roots firmly planted in the Las Vegas area, this array furthers MGM Resorts' commitment to Las Vegas and the community. By building the array close to the Las Vegas Strip, it will enable MGM Resorts to directly use the electricity generated from the array.

In 2016, MGM Resorts completed the expansion of the nation's largest contiguous rooftop solar array. The 26,000 panel, 8.3-megawatt solar array is located on the roof of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Since 2015, Invenergy has partnered with ten corporate customers to develop over 1,100 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity. As a privately held, full-service energy solutions provider, Invenergy has the unique ability to be creative when it comes to solving complex energy challenges for corporate customers.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Poland and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have developed more than 19,400 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, natural gas-fueled power generation and energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergyllc.com.

