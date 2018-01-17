MGM Resorts International Announces New Program to Fight Hunger

Food insecurity is one of the most serious public health challenges in the United States, according to statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture. One in seven Americans is unable to meet their regular, nutritional needs to sustain a healthy life. Over 279,000 people struggle with hunger in Southern Nevada, including 109,000 children.

"Food insecurity is an issue that means a lot to me, and to the 55,000 MGM Resorts employees who live and work in Southern Nevada," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer of MGM Resorts. "Those who struggle with hunger in this community are our friends and our neighbors. We care about them. I believe those in privileged positions have a moral obligation to lend a helping hand to help pull up those in need. This new development gives us another tool in our collective community arsenal against hunger."

The surplus banquet food program consists of the collection of prepared but unserved hot, surplus banquet food from MGM Resorts' properties. Three Square freezes the food through blast-chilling technology, then stores it until a community need arises. This gives hunger relief agencies the ability to order prepared entrees and menu items from Three Square, incorporating them into their ongoing meal planning.

The pilot program began at ARIA Resort & Casino in 2016. Since then, a team of banquet chefs, food safety experts and others collaborated to develop protocols – emphasizing proper food safety principles – for large-scale recovery of this type of food, which otherwise would be wasted. In approximately a year's time, more than 100,000 pounds of food – over 80,000 meals – were donated.

As part of its program announcement, MGM Resorts also highlighted its award of a two-year, $768,000 grant to Three Square to help the nonprofit create an infrastructure that will allow this program to expand to the company's major convention resorts, including Bellagio, MGM Grand, The Mirage and Mandalay Bay. The program will continue at ARIA.

"We are often asked what Las Vegas hotels do with their leftover food," said Brian Burton, President & CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "Today, we have a consistent, scalable answer to that question, one that will feed more food insecure people in Southern Nevada. Combating food insecurity and hunger is a collaborative effort. MGM Resorts is helping to establish a successful, standardized process that others will be able to follow."

MGM Resorts and Three Square have developed standard operating procedures to ensure the safe, consistent and replicable collection of surplus banquet food. Over the next few months, those best practices will be available to others, in hopes of inspiring similar action across the hospitality industry.

This surplus banquet food donation program is part of MGM Resorts' long-standing food waste reduction efforts, and demonstrates the company's commitment to strengthen the communities in which it operates.

Fighting food insecurity is one of the company's philanthropic areas of emphasis. MGM Resorts played a central role in the founding of Three Square in 2007. MGM Resorts' Las Vegas employees have donated more than 3.3 million pounds of canned food to Three Square since 2010. Company employees support the food bank's efforts year round through MGM Resorts Foundation donations and employees' volunteer efforts. Since the founding of Three Square, MGM employees have volunteered more than 47,000 hours in support of the non-profit's mission.

MGM Resorts also participates in other aid to Three Square, such as Restaurant Week. To ensure that school children who struggle with hunger received meals through the summer months, in each of the past two years, 2016 and 2017, MGM Resorts gave a $50,000 grant to fund Three Square's Back Pack for Kids program.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 27 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The company is expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM COTAI in Macau, and debuting the first international Bellagio branded hotel in Shanghai. The 77,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About Three Square Food Bank

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 36 million meals, the equivalent of more than 44 million pounds of food and grocery product – per year through a network of more than 1,600 community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-announces-new-program-to-fight-hunger-300584273.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

