MGM Resorts International Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from People Incorporated

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") confirms that it received an offer today from People Incorporated (f/k/a IAC) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company that it does not already own for $48.30 per share in cash. The Company's Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and all of its shareholders. MGM Resorts shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

The Company cannot provide assurances that such proposal or any subsequent proposal will result in an agreement or a transaction being reached or, if so, as to the timing, price or other terms and conditions of any such agreement. The Company remains focused on advancing its position as the world's premier gaming entertainment company.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize them. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks relating to any proposal to acquire shares of the Company, actions taken by the Company or its shareholders in respect of such a proposal, and the effects of such a proposal, or the completion or failure to complete such an acquisition on the Company's business, or other developments involving such a proposal, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS

Investment Community:

SARAH ROGERS, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer

[email protected]

HOWARD WANG, Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

News Media:

BRIAN AHERN, Executive Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International