MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL, GRUPO GLOBO FORM NEW VENTURE SEEKING SPORTS BETTING & IGAMING LICENSE IN BRAZIL

Strategic alliance pairs MGM Resorts' gaming expertise with Grupo Globo's superior reach and consumer knowledge in the Brazilian market

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") and Grupo Globo, Latin America's largest media group, today announced the formation of a new venture to seek a sports betting and iGaming license in Brazil. If its license is approved later this year, the new venture will launch in Brazil in early 2025 under the BetMGM brand, bringing a responsible, best-in-class betting platform to one of the newest and fastest-growing regulated markets in the world.

The new BetMGM-branded venture will align MGM Resorts' industry-leading gaming and entertainment expertise, and proven LeoVegas technology, with Grupo Globo's superior consumer knowledge in Brazil, and reach of about 70 million people every day through its multiple vehicles, to create a product with significant scale, resources and access. It will have exclusive rights to all of MGM Resorts' iconic brands and will count on the customer bases of both companies to quickly establish a one-of-a-kind product that sets itself apart in the Brazilian market.

Brazil has more than 20 million active bettors representing an estimated market size of more than $3 billion, growing double digits every year.

"MGM Resorts is committed to becoming the world's premier gaming entertainment company, and this strategic alliance with Grupo Globo, and entry into the Brazilian market, is a landmark step forward and key milestone in our growth strategy," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "Brazil is one of the most exciting and vibrant emerging gaming markets in the world, and no one has more exposure and expertise in this market than Grupo Globo. This historic alliance allows us to quickly enter the market with the scale and expertise needed to establish an early foothold as a leading operator and provider of the very best experience to customers across Brazil."

The venture will establish its headquarters in Sao Paulo and elect a leadership team to be comprised of top talent from each company and additional new hires to oversee the venture's ongoing operations and growth.

Commencement of the new venture's operations is subject to local gaming regulatory approvals.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Grupo Globo is a private business group headquartered in Brazil. The group's businesses are diversified across media, entertainment, technology, and investments. Latin America's largest media and entertainment conglomerate, its flagship television channel, TV Globo, has primetime audiences that regularly reach 50 million people. The group also owns Globoplay, the leading Brazilian OTT video network, and owns the leading content properties in sports, news and entertainment, across all distribution channels, including pay-tv, free to air channels and digital, which reach about 70 million unique Brazilians daily and 160 million monthly. The group is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality, scripted content, and the largest producer of Portuguese language content globally. Grupo Globo's content businesses also include the leading radio network, the top newspapers and magazine titles. It has investments in over 30 companies that provide Brazilians with innovative products and services across finance, consumer products, retail and technology. Grupo Globo's portfolio of investments includes some of the most well-known companies in the Brazilian market today. With its unparalleled reach, creative expertise and unique insights about Brazil, Grupo Globo brings the highest-quality products, solutions and services to the Brazilian population.

