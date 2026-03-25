MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES ALL-INCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE ON LAS VEGAS STRIP

Bookable starting today, MGM Resorts' vacation bundle offers a new way to plan a Las Vegas stay while still delivering the variety and excitement guests have come to expect from the destination. Travel stays begin April 6, with dynamic pricing and no blackout dates, ensuring broad accessibility throughout the year.

The All-Inclusive Experience includes:

A two-night stay at Luxor or Excalibur with double occupancy, including all resort fees





with double occupancy, including all resort fees Three meals per day per guest, covering breakfast, lunch and dinner , redeemable at a selection of MGM Resorts restaurants across Luxor, Excalibur, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and New York-New York, featuring dedicated menus with a wide variety of options and beverages included





, redeemable at a selection of MGM Resorts restaurants across Luxor, Excalibur, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and New York-New York, featuring dedicated menus with a wide variety of options and beverages included Two tickets to one MGM Resorts show per stay, with six distinct options including popular headliners and signature productions





with six distinct options including popular headliners and signature productions Two rides on The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York , one of The Strip's most iconic thrill attractions





, one of The Strip's most iconic thrill attractions Self-parking for one vehicle at any MGM Resorts Las Vegas property

"Las Vegas has long been known for its diverse collection of unforgettable experiences, and this new option combines many of them together in a fresh, compelling way," said Mike Neubecker, President & COO of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Luxor & Excalibur. "By bundling hotel, dining, entertainment and parking into a single upfront price, we're offering guests a convenient, turn-key way to explore our hotels and make new memories without any hassle or surprises."

To book, visit mgmresorts.com/allinclusive.

What's in the All-Inclusive Experience

Each bundle features a two-night stay in a standard room at Luxor or Excalibur, along with the following:

Dining: Guests can feast their way across MGM Resorts' south Strip properties with six meals over the course of their stay, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. For a two-night stay, two guests will each receive six (6) digital vouchers total, accessible via the MGM Rewards app. Each meal includes one select beer or wine, along with non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will be offered dedicated menus featuring a wide range of popular and delicious food options throughout a variety of restaurants. Gratuity not included. Participating venues include: Excalibur: The Buffet at Excalibur, TAP Sports Bar



Luxor: Diablo's Cantina, Pyramid Café, Public House, Backstage Deli



New York-New York: Tom's Watch Bar



Mandalay Bay: Noodle Shop



MGM Grand: MGM Grand Buffet, TAP Sports Bar

Guests can feast their way across MGM Resorts' south Strip properties with six meals over the course of their stay, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. For a two-night stay, two guests will receive six (6) digital vouchers total, accessible via the MGM Rewards app. Each meal includes one select beer or wine, along with non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will be offered dedicated menus featuring a wide range of popular and delicious food options throughout a variety of restaurants. Gratuity not included. Participating venues include: Entertainment: Guests are invited to enjoy a night on the town with two tickets to one of MGM Resorts' signature shows, including: Luxor: Blue Man Group, Carrot Top, FANTASY: The Strip's Sexiest Tease



Excalibur: The Australian Bee Gees Show, The Mac King Comedy Magic Show, Thunder from Down Under

Guests are invited to enjoy a night on the town with two tickets to one of MGM Resorts' signature shows, including: The Big Apple Coaster: Each bundle includes one ride per guest on The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York (two rides total), reaching speeds of more than 67 mph and a 203-foot drop.





Each bundle includes one ride per guest on The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York (two rides total), reaching speeds of more than 67 mph and a 203-foot drop. Parking: The experience also includes self-parking for one vehicle at any MGM Resorts Las Vegas property. Valet not included.

All-inclusive experiences can earn MGM Rewards points and may be purchased back-to-back to extend a stay. The offer is available directly through MGM Resorts channels and will not be offered through online travel agencies.

Dining, entertainment and other bundle components must be utilized within the stay dates.

Although the All-Inclusive Experience offer is only for two people, room accommodations may be available for up to four guests. If more than two guests stay in a room, an additional charge applies and those additional guests will be responsible for purchasing their meals, The Big Apple Coaster passes and show tickets. Children 10 and under dine free via the kids' menu at TAP restaurants and receive complimentary buffet access at Excalibur and MGM Grand when accompanied by an adult. Additionally, a $10 kids' menu will be available at select restaurants within Luxor and Excalibur.

For more information or to book, visit mgmresorts.com/allinclusive.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the all-inclusive experience. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that launch of the all-inclusive experience or other events described herein will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the economic and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of conversion or expansion projects, risks relating to domestic and international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Arlene Bordinhao

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International