MGM Resorts International Named as Leading Employer for Veterans by Military Times

News provided by

MGM Resorts International

22 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been recognized as one of the nation's leading employers for culture, recruitment and policies for Veterans, service members and military families in Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers list. MGM Resorts was again the highest-ranked company overall in Nevada and a top-ranked hospitality company in the nation.

The Best for Vets: Employers survey is recognized by the military community as the most trusted Veterans job ranking and has come to rely on these scores to aid in their transition to civilian life. Results are based on the policies and practices that make companies an attractive workplace for current employees and future job seekers within the military community.

"MGM Resorts is proud to honor the commitment and sacrifice of our nation's Veterans, service members and their families, underscoring our steadfast dedication to fostering a culture of inclusion," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion, and Sustainability Officer. "We are unwavering in our efforts to extend support, resources and career opportunities to those who have courageously defended our liberties and fundamental human rights."

MGM Resorts takes pride in supporting military members and their families year-round. This includes actively recruiting and employing military men and women and providing retention through professional development programs. The Company fosters an inclusive culture for Veterans through its Employee Network Groups. MGM Resorts is a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies aiming to place one million U.S. military members and veterans into meaningful and rewarding careers.

Additionally, MGM Resorts hosts the annual Salute to the Troops celebration and is a yearly sponsor of the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade. The Company takes pride in creating personal connections with veterans through the MGM Rewards Military and Veterans Program, known as MVP. Through MVP, military families receive access to a variety of amenities and discounts.

About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their Company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MILITARY TIMES
Service members and their families rely on MilitaryTimes.com as a trusted, independent source for news and information on the most important issues affecting their careers and personal lives including, branch updates, financial services, pay and benefits, healthcare, education, transition resources, and more. MilitaryTimes.com is a part of the Sightline Media Group who also owns Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times, Federal Times, Defense News, and C4ISRNET.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:
Michael Haddad
Social Impact & Sustainability Communications Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Also from this source

MGM Resorts International Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference

MGM Resorts International Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on...
MGM Resorts International Recognized for Superior Achievement in Creating an Inclusive Workplace

MGM Resorts International Recognized for Superior Achievement in Creating an Inclusive Workplace

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named a Pinnacle Inclusion Index Company in the 2023 Seramount...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.