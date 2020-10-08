MGM Resorts International Prices $750,000,000 in Senior Notes

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (the "Company") (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it has priced an upsized public offering of $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2028 at par. The offering of notes was upsized from the originally announced aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000. The transaction is expected to close on October 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which could include refinancing existing indebtedness. Pending such use, the Company may invest the net proceeds in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments.

The notes being offered will be general unsecured senior obligations of the Company, guaranteed by substantially all of the Company's wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Company's other senior indebtedness, and equal in right of payment with all existing or future senior unsecured indebtedness of the Company and each guarantor.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. will act as joint book-running managers and Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., Comerica Securities, Inc. and Union Gaming Securities, LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offering of the notes will be made under a prospectus supplement related to the notes and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of the Company's existing effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company will file a final prospectus supplement with the SEC for the notes offering to which this communication relates. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the final prospectus supplement if you request it from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected].

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the SEC. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the completion of the senior notes offering, statements we make regarding the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") on our business, our ability to reduce expenses and otherwise maintain our liquidity position during the pandemic, our ability to generate significant cash flow and execute on ongoing and future strategic initiatives, including the development of an integrated resort in Japan and investments we make in sports betting and iGaming, amounts we will spend in capital expenditures and investments, our expectations with respect to future share repurchases and cash dividends on our common stock, dividends and distributions we will receive from MGM China, MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP or CityCenter Holdings, LLC, our ability to deliver on our MGM 2020 Plan, any benefits we expect to receive from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and amounts projected to be realized as deferred tax assets. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the general economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

