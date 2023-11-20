MGM Resorts International Recognized for Superior Achievement in Creating an Inclusive Workplace

MGM Resorts International

20 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named a Pinnacle Inclusion Index Company in the 2023 Seramount Inclusion Index. Renowned as the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for cultural change, Seramount's recognition underscores MGM Resorts' commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across its operations.

MGM Resorts is among 26 organizations recognized as Pinnacle Inclusion Index Companies for the first time since participating in the index. This highest-rated tier is awarded to organizations that excel in three key areas: effective practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups; fostering an inclusive corporate culture including leadership accountability; and demographic workforce diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at our company," said MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra. "The designation of MGM Resorts International as a Pinnacle Inclusion Index Company reflects how deeply our core values are integrated into our people strategy."

This year, 155 organizations applied to the 2023 Seramount Inclusion Index. The results provide metrics needed to understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change and identify solutions to close any gaps.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their Company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT SERAMOUNT
Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. Over four decades, we've established a strong, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount partners with over 450 of the world's most influential companies, large and small, to offer pragmatic solutions including best practice DEI research, workplace assessment, employee learning and development, and talent sourcing. These offerings empower organizations to navigate a dynamic corporate environment and to cultivate a resilient, connected workforce that achieves extraordinary outcomes.

MGM RESORTS CONTACT:
Michael Haddad
Social Impact and Sustainability Communications Manager
mhaddad@mgmresorts.com

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

