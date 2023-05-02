MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL RELEASES 2022 SOCIAL IMPACT AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report details the Company's continuing and steadfast commitment to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles of embracing humanity and protecting the planet. The report also highlights the Company's strategies, programs and performance focused on creating a more sustainable future and making a positive impact on the lives of employees, guests and communities.

"We are a company comprised of tens of thousands of people who, together, know what it is to collaborate and bring about meaningful change," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "Our employees, shareholders, communities and planet all Win Together as we strive toward our social and environmental goals. I am pleased with our work and the great progress made in 2022."

Highlights and accomplishments outlined in the report include:

The Company's water conservation efforts and collaboration with business leaders to address global water challenges.

MGM Resorts' double-A rating by CDP for corporate transparency and performance on climate change and water security.

The continued support of the military community through an annual event honoring wounded warriors and their families.

The growth of our Employee Network Groups (ENGs) and how employees are mobilizing to Protect the Planet through a new ENG.

The work with meeting planners to implement socially and environmentally sustainable practices into their programs.

The Company's partnership with Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, to provide job placement for young adults on the autism spectrum.

"We are incredibly proud of the efforts we have made in the past year to cultivate our company culture," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "Our employees are empowered to use their individual and collective strengths to help the company achieve our goals in the areas of environmental sustainability, philanthropy and diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2022, we proved how working together can result in success and meaningful progress."

In 2019, MGM Resorts developed a bold social impact plan called "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet," which included concrete long-term goals to guide the Company's commitment to social impact and sustainability. The framework for these goals is based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is centered on three pillars: fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, philanthropy and community engagement, and environmental sustainability.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates.

