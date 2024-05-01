MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

MGM China achieved record quarterly results with Adjusted Property EBITDAR up 78% year over year and resumed its dividend

Las Vegas strength continued in the first quarter with record 1Q net revenues

strength continued in the first quarter with record 1Q net revenues Marriott strategic licensing agreement successfully launched across 16 brands

MGM Resorts repurchased 12 million shares during the quarter resulting in total share count reduction of 36% since 2021

Our Japan IR venture completed its credit facility, Japan's largest project financing in history

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our strategic growth plan to drive sustainable free cash flow from our resort operations, develop free cash flow by investing in international digital and luxury integrated resorts, and return capital to shareholders through share repurchases continued to develop in the first quarter of 2024," said Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer & President of MGM Resorts International. "We achieved record consolidated revenues in the first quarter. The January launch of our license agreement with Marriott has surpassed our initial expectations with over 130,000 room nights booked and we expect the strategic relationship will be a growth driver this year."

"We achieved record results in the first quarter of 2024 driven by strong performance at MGM China and in Las Vegas specifically at our luxury resort properties. We repurchased 12 million shares at attractive valuations, providing our shareholders with incremental future benefits from the free cash flow growth of our resort operations, digital profitability, and the development opportunities of Japan and New York," said Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. "Our venture in Japan continues to progress with financing now in place and our recent hedging program has provided significant cost advantages for the development of the country's first integrated resort."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $549 million , ( $108 million ), and ( $629 million ), respectively;

, ( ), and ( ), respectively; Free Cash Flow (1) of $377 million ;

of ; Consolidated net revenues of $4.4 billion , an increase of 13% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in Macau in the prior year quarter;

, an increase of 13% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in in the prior year quarter; Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was $217 million in the current quarter compared to $467 million in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was impacted by a change in operating income, which was driven by a $398 million gain on the disposition of Gold Strike Tunica in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the increase in net revenues in the current quarter, discussed above;

gain on the disposition of Gold Strike Tunica in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the increase in net revenues in the current quarter, discussed above; Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR (2) of $1.2 billion ;

of ; Diluted earnings per share of $0.67 in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.24 in the prior year quarter; and

in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of in the prior year quarter; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")(3) of $0.74 in the current quarter compared to $0.44 in the prior year quarter.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $2 .3 billion in the current quarter compared to $2 .2 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 4%, due primarily to an increase in ADR; and

.3 billion in the current quarter compared to .2 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 4%, due primarily to an increase in ADR; and Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) of $828 million in the current quarter compared to $836 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 1%.

Regional Operations

Net revenues of $909 million in the current quarter compared to $946 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 4%, due primarily to the disposition of Gold Strike Tunica in February 2023 and a decrease in casino revenue;

and a decrease in revenue; Same-store net revenues (adjusted for dispositions) of $909 million in the current quarter compared to $919 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 1%;

in the current quarter compared to in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 1%; Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $274 million in the current quarter compared to $313 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 12%; and

in the current quarter compared to in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 12%; and Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) of $274 million in the current quarter compared to $302 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 9%.

MGM China

Net revenues of $1.1 billion in the current quarter compared to $618 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 71%. The current quarter was positively affected by the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related travel and entry restrictions in the prior year quarter; and

in the current quarter compared to in the prior year quarter, an increase of 71%. The current quarter was positively affected by the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related travel and entry restrictions in the prior year quarter; and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $301 million in the current quarter compared to $169 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 78%.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67

$ 1.24 Property transactions, net 0.05

(1.05) Non-operating items:





Loss (gain) related to debt and equity investments 0.07

(0.02) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (0.11)

0.03 Change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts 0.12

— Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (0.06)

0.24 Adjusted EPS $ 0.74

$ 0.44 (1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment

and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.



Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 498

$ 501 (1) % Table games drop $ 1,537

$ 1,524 1 % Table games win $ 388

$ 346 12 % Table games win % 25.2 %

22.7 %

Slot handle $ 5,417

$ 5,759 (6) % Slot win $ 511

$ 544 (6) % Slot win % 9.4 %

9.4 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023 % Change Room revenue (in millions) $ 827

$ 752 10 % Occupancy 93 %

92 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 277

$ 258 7 % Revenue per available room (RevPAR)4 $ 258

$ 239 8 %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 685

$ 717 (4) % Table games drop $ 962

$ 1,013 (5) % Table games win $ 202

$ 214 (5) % Table games win % 21.0 %

21.1 %

Slot handle $ 6,612

$ 6,999 (6) % Slot win $ 641

$ 670 (4) % Slot win % 9.7 %

9.6 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 920

$ 555 66 % Main floor table games drop $ 3,822

$ 2,177 76 % Main floor table games win $ 950

$ 523 82 % Main floor table games win % 24.9 %

24.0 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense, which eliminates in consolidation, was $18 million in the current quarter and $11 million in the prior year quarter.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating loss from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

(In thousands) BetMGM $ (32,601)

$ (81,872) Other 7,477

6,873

$ (25,124)

$ (74,999)

MGM Resorts Share Repurchases

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 12 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $511 million, pursuant to its repurchase plan. In connection with these repurchases, the February 2023 stock repurchase plan was completed. The remaining availability under the November 2023 repurchase plan was approximately $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2024. All shares repurchased under the Company's repurchase plan have been retired.

Conference Call Details

MGM Resorts will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com .

The call will be accessible via the internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 1350932.

A replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 5359438.

1."Free Cash Flow" is net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this liquidity measure is useful in evaluating the ability of the Company's operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures, and is used for decision-making purposes related to investments and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company's definition of Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that it does not deduct payments for debt service or other obligations and does not reflect the total movement of cash as detailed in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. In addition, Free Cash Flow may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow is included in the financial schedules in this release.

2."Adjusted EBITDAR" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures.

"Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure, which management utilizes as the primary profit measure for its reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment.

"Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is Adjusted Property EBITDAR further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of acquired operating segments from the date of acquisition through the end of the reporting period and to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of disposed operating segments from the beginning of the reporting period through the date of disposition. Accordingly, for Regional Operations, the Company has excluded the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of Gold Strike Tunica for the periods prior to its disposition on February 15, 2023, as applicable.

Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's operations for operating segments that were consolidated for the full period presented to assist users of the financial statements in reviewing operating performance over time. Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, considered in isolation, or as an alternative to the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure or net income, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies, and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of the Company's reportable segment Adjusted Property EBITDAR GAAP measure to Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

Adjusted EBITDAR information is a non-GAAP measure that is a valuation metric, should not be used as an operating metric, and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's properties, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, management excludes rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases. Management believes excluding rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases provides useful information to analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors when valuing the Company, as well as comparing the Company's results to other gaming companies, without regard to differences in capital structure and leasing arrangements since the operations of other gaming companies may or may not include triple-net operating leases or ground leases. However, as discussed herein, Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, an indicator of the Company's performance, considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to operating income or net income, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis and excludes certain expenses, including the rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDAR may calculate Adjusted EBITDAR in a different manner and such differences may be material. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes, real estate triple-net lease and ground lease payments, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDAR. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

3. "Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which the Company has elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to the Company's investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction gain/loss, and change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing the Company's operating performance over time. Management believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items, and items further discussed in footnote 2 below, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

4. RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









March 31,

March 31,









2024

2023 Revenues:















Casino



$ 2,241,095

$ 1,882,428

Rooms





956,401



848,488

Food and beverage

769,403



722,131

Entertainment, retail and other

404,391



409,578

Reimbursed costs

12,180



10,671











4,383,470



3,873,296 Expenses:















Casino





1,271,844



990,890

Rooms





274,408



240,114

Food and beverage

558,080



511,592

Entertainment, retail and other

244,297



243,528

Reimbursed costs

12,180



10,671

General and administrative

1,194,682



1,135,540

Corporate expense

129,666



127,559

Preopening and start-up expenses

1,095



139

Property transactions, net

17,154



(396,076)

Depreciation and amortization

196,562



203,501











3,899,968



3,067,458 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(25,124)



(74,999) Operating income



458,378



730,839



















Non-operating income (expense):











Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(110,037)



(130,300)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

(136)



(1,184)

Other, net



(4,806)



46,307











(114,979)



(85,177)



















Income before income taxes

343,399



645,662

Provision for income taxes

(43,673)



(165,779) Net income





299,726



479,883

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(82,250)



(13,076) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 217,476

$ 466,807



















Earnings per share:











Basic



$ 0.68

$ 1.25

Diluted



$ 0.67

$ 1.24



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic





320,488



374,085

Diluted





323,757



378,095

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)























































March 31,

December 31,











2024

2023





















ASSETS Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,722,292

$ 2,927,833

Accounts receivable, net



924,060



929,135

Inventories





147,357



141,678

Income tax receivable



91,880



141,444

Prepaid expenses and other

688,223



770,503



Total current assets



4,573,812



4,910,593





















Property and equipment, net



5,630,014



5,449,544





















Other assets:















Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

246,167



240,803

Goodwill





5,152,826



5,165,694

Other intangible assets, net

1,686,245



1,724,582

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

23,901,023



24,027,465

Other long-term assets, net

888,966



849,867



Total other assets



31,875,227



32,008,411











$ 42,079,053

$ 42,368,548











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:















Accounts and construction payable $ 448,158

$ 461,718

Accrued interest on long-term debt

114,828



60,173

Other accrued liabilities



2,471,000



2,604,177



Total current liabilities



3,033,986



3,126,068





















Deferred income taxes, net



2,849,583



2,860,997 Long-term debt, net



6,269,763



6,343,810 Operating lease liabilities



25,115,883



25,127,464 Other long-term obligations



750,280



542,708 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

32,281



33,356 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,













issued and outstanding 314,915,054 and 326,550,141 shares



3,149



3,266

Capital in excess of par value

-



-

Retained earnings



3,393,805



3,664,008

Accumulated other comprehensive income

59,810



143,896



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

3,456,764



3,811,170

Noncontrolling interests



570,513



522,975



Total stockholders' equity

4,027,277



4,334,145











$ 42,079,053

$ 42,368,548

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2024

2023 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 2,255,029

$ 2,176,152 Regional Operations

909,479



945,843 MGM China

1,056,017



617,592 Management and other operations

162,945



133,709



$ 4,383,470

$ 3,873,296

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR and ADJUSTED EBITDAR

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended













March 31,

March 31,













2024

2023

Las Vegas Strip Resorts







$ 827,788

$ 835,809

Regional Operations









274,102



313,175

MGM China











301,186



168,948

Unconsolidated affiliates (1)









(27,826)



(77,694)

Management and other operations







(2,845)



529

Stock compensation









(26,759)



(23,890)

Corporate (2)











(110,819)



(110,614)













$ 1,234,827































(1) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) excluding investments in real estate ventures, adjusted for the

effect of certain basis differences.

(2) Three months ended March 31, 2024 includes amounts related to MGM China of $12 million, global development of $2 million,

and transaction costs of $2 million. Three months ended March 31, 2023 includes amounts related to MGM China of $8 million,

global development of $7 million, and transaction costs of $2 million.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2023 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ 217,476

$ 466,807 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



82,250



13,076 Net income











299,726



479,883 Provision for income taxes









43,673



165,779 Income before income taxes









343,399



645,662





















Non-operating (income) expense:















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized





110,037



130,300 Other, net











4,942



(45,123)













114,979



85,177





















Operating income











458,378



730,839 Preopening and start-up expenses







1,095



139 Property transactions, net









17,154



(396,076) Depreciation and amortization







196,562



203,501 Triple net operating lease and ground lease rent expense



564,339



570,555 Income from unconsolidated affiliates related to real estate ventures

(2,701)



(2,695) Adjusted EBITDAR









$ 1,234,827







MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended















March 31,













2024





Net cash provided by operating activities





$ 549,271





Less: Capital expenditures









(172,080)





Free Cash Flow







$ 377,191







MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF REGIONAL OPERATIONS NET REVENUES TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE NET REVENUES AND REGIONAL OPERATIONS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









March 31,

March 31,









2024

2023 Regional Operations net revenues





$ 909,479

$ 945,843 Dispositions (1)









-



(26,967) Regional Operations same-store net revenues





$ 909,479

$ 918,876



















Regional Operations Adjusted Property EBITDAR



$ 274,102

$ 313,175 Dispositions (1)









-



(11,073) Regional Operations Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR



$ 274,102

$ 302,102



(1) Excludes the net revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of Gold Strike Tunica for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

