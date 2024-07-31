MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Record 2Q consolidated net revenues of $4.3 billion

Record 2Q MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $294 million ; increase of 40% year-over-year as market share remained in the mid-teens

; increase of 40% year-over-year as market share remained in the mid-teens 2Q net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $187 million and 2Q consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR of $1.2 billion

and 2Q consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR of International digital strategy progressed with announced acquisition of Tipico's U.S. platform bringing sports betting product in house and strategic relationship with Playtech to become only U.S. operator to offer live casino content from the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"MGM Resorts continued to drive positive financial results and solid growth in the second quarter, with record MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR and further growth in Las Vegas where our Marriott relationship continues to exceed expectations and our meetings and convention business continues to strengthen thanks to our recently completed remodel of Mandalay Bay," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "We made significant progress with our international digital strategy by adding both an in-house sports product and live dealer capabilities to our online gaming offerings. We're excited by the progress we're making as a company against our strategic priorities and anticipate carrying our current momentum forward into the back half of the year."

"We continued to deliver on our Free Cash Flow growth algorithm in the second quarter, driving strong financial returns thanks to a solid baseline of cash flow from our domestic resorts, the continued growth of our digital business, and the resumption of dividends from MGM China," said Jonathan Halkyard, CFO and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International. "We remain committed to returning capital to our shareholders. In the second quarter, we returned more than $400 million through share repurchases, reducing overall shares by nearly 40% since the beginning of 2021."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $1.0 billion , ( $385 million ), and ( $1.1 billion ), respectively;

was , ( ), and ( ), respectively; Free Cash Flow (1) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $613 million ;

for the six months ended of ; Consolidated net revenues of $4.3 billion , an increase of 10% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in Macau in the first quarter of 2023;

, an increase of 10% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in in the first quarter of 2023; Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was $187 million in the current quarter compared to $201 million in the prior year quarter;

in the current quarter compared to in the prior year quarter; Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR (2) of $1.2 billion in the current quarter;

of in the current quarter; Diluted earnings per share of $0.60 in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.55 in the prior year quarter; and

in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of in the prior year quarter; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")(3) of $0.86 in the current quarter compared to $0.59 in the prior year quarter.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $2 .2 billion in the current quarter compared to $2 .1 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 3%, due primarily to an increase in rooms revenue, driven by an increase in ADR, and an increase in catering and banquets revenue; and

.2 billion in the current quarter compared to .1 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 3%, due primarily to an increase in rooms revenue, driven by an increase in ADR, and an increase in catering and banquets revenue; and Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) of $782 million in the current quarter compared to $777 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 1%.

Regional Operations

Net revenues of $927 million in the current quarter, which was flat compared to the prior year quarter; and

Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $288 million in the current quarter compared to $294 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 2%.

MGM China

Net revenues of $1 .0 billion in the current quarter compared to $741 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 37%. The current quarter was positively affected by the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related travel and entry restrictions in the first quarter of 2023; and

.0 billion in the current quarter compared to $741 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 37%. The current quarter was positively affected by the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related travel and entry restrictions in the first quarter of 2023; and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $294 million in the current quarter compared to $209 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 40%.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60

$ 0.55 Property transactions, net 0.05

0.01 Non-operating items:





Loss (gain) related to debt and equity investments 0.07

(0.02) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (0.01)

0.02 Change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts 0.20

0.04 Loss on retirement of long-term debt 0.01

— Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (0.06)

(0.01) Adjusted EPS $ 0.86

$ 0.59





(1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

The current year quarter includes a non-cash income tax benefit of $25 million resulting from a decrease in the valuation allowance on Macau deferred tax assets.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 485

$ 492 (2) % Table games drop $ 1,506

$ 1,498 1 % Table games win $ 364

$ 345 6 % Table games win % 24.2 %

23.1 %

Slot handle $ 5,662

$ 5,947 (5) % Slot win $ 528

$ 551 (4) % Slot win % 9.3 %

9.3 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023 % Change Room revenue (in millions) $ 767

$ 707 9 % Occupancy 97 %

96 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 248

$ 234 6 % Revenue per available room (RevPAR)4 $ 240

$ 224 8 %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 684

$ 679 1 % Table games drop $ 953

$ 935 2 % Table games win $ 200

$ 205 (3) % Table games win % 21.0 %

22.0 %

Slot handle $ 6,689

$ 6,771 (1) % Slot win $ 662

$ 649 2 % Slot win % 9.9 %

9.6 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 891

$ 670 33 % Main floor table games drop $ 3,835

$ 2,872 33 % Main floor table games win $ 939

$ 626 50 % Main floor table games win % 24.5 %

21.8 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense, which eliminates in consolidation, was $18 million in the current quarter and $13 million in the prior year quarter.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating loss from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

(In thousands) BetMGM $ (38,391)

$ (22,499) Other 4,207

6,310

$ (34,184)

$ (16,189)

MGM Resorts Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 10 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $413 million, pursuant to its repurchase plan. The remaining availability under the November 2023 stock repurchase plan was approximately $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024. All shares repurchased under the Company's repurchase plan have been retired.

Conference Call Details

MGM Resorts will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com .

The call will be accessible via the internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 8961591.

A replay of the call will be available through August 7, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 9128139.

1."Free Cash Flow" is net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is calculated as the difference in net cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the net cash flow provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 less the difference between the capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this liquidity measure is useful in evaluating the ability of the Company's operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures, and is used for decision-making purposes related to investments and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company's definition of Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that it does not deduct payments for debt service or other obligations and does not reflect the total movement of cash as detailed in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. In addition, Free Cash Flow may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow is included in the financial schedules in this release.

2."Adjusted EBITDAR" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures.

"Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure, which management utilizes as the primary profit measure for its reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment.

Adjusted EBITDAR information is a non-GAAP measure that is a valuation metric, should not be used as an operating metric, and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's properties, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, management excludes rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases. Management believes excluding rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases provides useful information to analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors when valuing the Company, as well as comparing the Company's results to other gaming companies, without regard to differences in capital structure and leasing arrangements since the operations of other gaming companies may or may not include triple-net operating leases or ground leases. However, as discussed herein, Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, an indicator of the Company's performance, considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to operating income or net income, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis and excludes certain expenses, including the rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDAR may calculate Adjusted EBITDAR in a different manner and such differences may be material. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes, real estate triple-net lease and ground lease payments, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDAR. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

3. "Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which the Company has elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to the Company's investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction gain/loss, change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts, and loss on retirement of long-term debt.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing the Company's operating performance over time. Management believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items, and items further discussed in footnote 2 above, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

4. RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's expectations regarding any benefits expected to be received from the Company's recent transactions, including the transactions with Push Gaming, Tipico, Playtech and the long-term license agreement with Marriott International; future results of the Company (including the Company's ability to maintain a strong balance sheet), and its unconsolidated affiliates, including BetMGM; expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic trends on the Company's business; expectations regarding the Company's booking pace, liquidity position and the size and timing of future investments, including capital investments in the Company's properties; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, including the development of an integrated resort in Japan, expansion of LeoVegas and the BetMGM brand in regulated markets, including Latin America, development of proprietary iGaming content and live casino content, positioning BetMGM as a leader in sports betting and iGaming (including expectations BetMGM's projected market share and profitability), and integration of The Cosmopolitan into the MGM Rewards Program; expectations regarding the performance of MGM China and continued payment of the MGM China dividend; and the Company's ability to return capital to shareholders (including the timing and amount of any share repurchases). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include: the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with online gaming and sports betting operators and destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world; the design, timing and costs of expansion projects and capital investments; risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions; disruptions in the availability of the Company's information and other systems or those of third parties on which the Company rely, through cyber-attacks, such as the Company's September 2023 cybersecurity issue, or otherwise, which could adversely impact the Company's ability to service its customers and affect its sales and the results of operations; impact to the Company's business, operations and reputation from, and expenses and uncertainties associated with a cybersecurity incident, including the Company's September 2023 cybersecurity issue and any related legal proceedings, other claims or investigations and costs of remediation, restoration, or enhancement of information technology systems; the timing and outcome of the claims and class actions against the Company and of the investigations by state and federal regulators, related to the Company's September 2023 cybersecurity issue; the availability of cybersecurity insurance proceeds; and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,









2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:



























Casino



$ 2,212,759

$ 1,951,382

$ 4,453,854

$ 3,833,810

Rooms





898,998



815,323



1,855,399



1,663,811

Food and beverage

802,138



743,236



1,571,541



1,465,367

Entertainment, retail and other

401,605



420,711



805,996



830,289

Reimbursed costs

11,875



11,555



24,055



22,226











4,327,375



3,942,207



8,710,845



7,815,503 Expenses:



























Casino





1,221,755



1,025,745



2,493,599



2,016,635

Rooms





277,849



250,300



552,257



490,414

Food and beverage

571,430



537,824



1,129,510



1,049,416

Entertainment, retail and other

240,272



258,472



484,569



502,000

Reimbursed costs

11,875



11,555



24,055



22,226

General and administrative

1,210,968



1,144,390



2,405,650



2,279,930

Corporate expense

124,078



117,088



253,744



244,647

Preopening and start-up expenses

855



149



1,950



288

Property transactions, net

16,477



5,614



33,631



(390,462)

Depreciation and amortization

191,976



203,503



388,538



407,004











3,867,535



3,554,640



7,767,503



6,622,098 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(34,184)



(16,189)



(59,308)



(91,188) Operating income



425,656



371,378



884,034



1,102,217































Non-operating income (expense):























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(112,739)



(111,945)



(222,776)



(242,245)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

1,762



(441)



1,626



(1,625)

Other, net



(43,431)



23,693



(48,237)



70,000











(154,408)



(88,693)



(269,387)



(173,870)































Income before income taxes

271,248



282,685



614,647



928,347

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

11,554



(39,141)



(32,119)



(204,920) Net income





282,802



243,544



582,528



723,427

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(95,730)



(42,748)



(177,980)



(55,824) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 187,072

$ 200,796

$ 404,548

$ 667,603































Earnings per share:























Basic



$ 0.60

$ 0.56

$ 1.28

$ 1.82

Diluted



$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 1.27

$ 1.80































Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic





311,179



361,050



315,837



367,535

Diluted





314,420



365,339



319,092



371,685

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)























































June 30,

December 31,











2024

2023





















ASSETS Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,414,195

$ 2,927,833

Accounts receivable, net



1,016,898



929,135

Inventories





147,863



141,678

Income tax receivable



207,601



141,444

Prepaid expenses and other

622,579



770,503



Total current assets



4,409,136



4,910,593





















Property and equipment, net



5,715,638



5,449,544





















Other assets:















Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

237,821



240,803

Goodwill





5,153,446



5,165,694

Other intangible assets, net

1,658,403



1,724,582

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

23,785,252



24,027,465

Other long-term assets, net

855,765



849,867



Total other assets



31,690,687



32,008,411











$ 41,815,461

$ 42,368,548











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:















Accounts and construction payable $ 401,924

$ 461,718

Accrued interest on long-term debt

57,506



60,173

Other accrued liabilities



2,540,743



2,604,177



Total current liabilities



3,000,173



3,126,068





















Deferred income taxes, net



2,797,378



2,860,997 Long-term debt, net



6,292,676



6,343,810 Operating lease liabilities



25,110,920



25,127,464 Other long-term obligations



768,001



542,708 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

32,168



33,356 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,











issued and outstanding 304,964,825 and 326,550,141 shares

3,050



3,266

Capital in excess of par value

-



-

Retained earnings



3,172,243



3,664,008

Accumulated other comprehensive income

37,383



143,896



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

3,212,676



3,811,170

Noncontrolling interests



601,469



522,975



Total stockholders' equity

3,814,145



4,334,145











$ 41,815,461

$ 42,368,548

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,

June 30, June 30,













2024

2023

2024

2023

Las Vegas Strip Resorts







$ 2,205,462

$ 2,146,650

$ 4,460,491

$ 4,322,802

Regional Operations









927,138



926,100



1,836,617



1,871,943

MGM China











1,018,191



740,955



2,074,208



1,358,547

Management and other operations







176,584



128,502



339,529



262,211













$ 4,327,375

$ 3,942,207

$ 8,710,845

$ 7,815,503







































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR and ADJUSTED EBITDAR

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,













2024

2023

2024

2023

Las Vegas Strip Resorts







$ 782,289

$ 776,529

$ 1,610,077

$ 1,612,338

Regional Operations









288,378



293,767



562,480



606,942

MGM China











293,863



209,389



595,049



378,337

Unconsolidated affiliates (1)









(36,850)



(18,884)



(64,676)



(96,578)

Management and other operations







(3,394)



2,218



(6,239)



2,747

Stock compensation









(12,539)



(11,230)



(39,298)



(35,120)

Corporate (2)











(115,264)



(109,682)



(226,083)



(220,296)













$ 1,196,483







$ 2,431,310













































(1) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) excluding investments in real estate ventures, adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences.

(2) Three months ended June 30, 2024 includes amounts related to MGM China of $12 million, global development of $2 million, and transaction costs of $2 million. Six months ended June 30, 2024 includes amounts related to MGM China of $24 million, global development of $4 million, and transaction costs of $4 million. Three months ended June 30, 2023 includes amounts related to MGM China of $7 million and global development of $6 million. Six months ended June 30, 2023 includes amounts related to MGM China of $15 million, global development of $13 million, and transaction costs of $2 million.





































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDAR

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,













2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ 187,072

$ 200,796

$ 404,548

$ 667,603

Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



95,730



42,748



177,980



55,824

Net income











282,802



243,544



582,528



723,427

(Benefit) provision for income taxes







(11,554)



39,141



32,119



204,920

Income before income taxes









271,248



282,685



614,647



928,347





































Non-operating (income) expense:





























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized





112,739



111,945



222,776



242,245

Other, net











41,669



(23,252)



46,611



(68,375)















154,408



88,693



269,387



173,870





































Operating income











425,656



371,378



884,034



1,102,217

Preopening and start-up expenses







855



149



1,950



288

Property transactions, net









16,477



5,614



33,631



(390,462)

Depreciation and amortization







191,976



203,503



388,538



407,004

Triple net operating lease and ground lease rent expense



564,186



564,158



1,128,525



1,134,713

Income from unconsolidated affiliates related to real estate ventures

(2,667)



(2,695)



(5,368)



(5,390)

Adjusted EBITDAR









$ 1,196,483







$ 2,431,310

















































































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





















June 30,

June 30,





















2024

2024











Net cash provided by operating activities





$ 474,238

$ 1,023,509











Less: Capital expenditures









(238,242)



(410,322)











Free Cash Flow







$ 235,996

$ 613,187













































