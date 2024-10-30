MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Record 3Q consolidated net revenues

Record results at MGM China with record 3Q net revenue and record 3Q Adjusted Property EBITDAR

MGM China declared a special dividend in August 2024 , resulting in approximately $200 million in cash to MGM Resorts in total this year

, resulting in approximately in cash to MGM Resorts in total this year Repurchased over $300 million of shares in 3Q and approximately $1.3 billion year-to-date, reducing overall shares outstanding by 40% since 2021

of shares in 3Q and approximately year-to-date, reducing overall shares outstanding by 40% since 2021 Accelerating growth at BetMGM with record 3Q net revenues increasing nearly 20% year-over-year, more than doubling the revenue growth achieved in 2Q

Advanced international digital strategy by announcing a venture with Grupo Globo to pursue a sports betting and iGaming license in Brazil , aiming to launch the BetMGM brand

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are pleased to report record consolidated net revenues for the third quarter, driven by record results from MGM China. In Las Vegas, we drove sequential improvement throughout the quarter and many key metrics are demonstrating strength including growth in ADR and occupancy," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "MGM Resorts is well positioned for long-term growth driven by the positive inflection to come in our digital investments alongside the enviable integrated resorts pipeline of development that we have in Japan as well as opportunities in New York and beyond."

"During the quarter, we returned over $300 million to shareholders through share repurchases, bringing our year-to-date total to approximately $1.3 billion," said Jonathan Halkyard, CFO and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International. "Since 2021, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to returning cash to shareholders, reducing overall shares outstanding by 40%. Our balance sheet, characterized by low net debt and significant liquidity, positions us exceptionally well for strategic investments and sustained growth."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1 .7 billion, ($879 million), and ($774 million), respectively;

was .7 billion, ($879 million), and ($774 million), respectively; Free Cash Flow (1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $944 million ;

for the nine months ended of ; Consolidated net revenues of $4.2 billion, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the recovery of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in Macau in the first quarter of 2023;

in the first quarter of 2023; Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was $185 million in the current quarter compared to $161 million in the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR (2) of $1.1 billion in the current quarter;

of in the current quarter; Diluted earnings per share of $0.61 in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.46 in the prior year quarter; and

in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of in the prior year quarter; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")(3) of $0.54 in the current quarter compared to $0.64 in the prior year quarter.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $2 .1 billion in the current quarter, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to an increase in non-gaming revenue, partially offset by a decrease in casino revenue; and

.1 billion in the current quarter, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to an increase in non-gaming revenue, partially offset by a decrease in revenue; and Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) of $731 million in the current quarter compared to $714 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2%. The current quarter included approximately $37 million of business interruption insurance proceeds related to the September 2023 cybersecurity issue.

Regional Operations

Net revenues of $952 million in the current quarter, compared to $925 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 3%, due primarily to an increase in casino revenue; and

revenue; and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $300 million in the current quarter compared to $293 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2%. The current quarter included approximately $15 million of business interruption insurance proceeds related to the September 2023 cybersecurity issue.

MGM China

Net revenues of $929 million in the current quarter compared to $813 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 14%. The current quarter was positively affected by the recovery of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related travel and entry restrictions in the first quarter of 2023; and

Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $237 million in the current quarter compared to $226 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 5%.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61

$ 0.46 Property transactions, net 0.08

0.03 Non-operating items:





Loss (gain) related to debt and equity investments (0.18)

0.15 Foreign currency transaction loss 0.23

0.02 Change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts (0.29)

0.03 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) 0.09

(0.05) Adjusted EPS $ 0.54

$ 0.64



(1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 476

$ 546 (13) % Table games drop $ 1,386

$ 1,491 (7) % Table games win $ 328

$ 405 (19) % Table games win % 23.7 %

27.2 %

Slot handle $ 5,920

$ 5,698 4 % Slot win $ 554

$ 531 4 % Slot win % 9.3 %

9.3 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 % Change Room revenue (in millions) $ 743

$ 695 7 % Occupancy 94 %

92 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 243

$ 236 3 % Revenue per available room (RevPAR)4 $ 229

$ 216 6 %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 693

$ 679 2 % Table games drop $ 1,023

$ 1,026 0 % Table games win $ 209

$ 209 0 % Table games win % 20.5 %

20.4 %

Slot handle $ 6,952

$ 6,732 3 % Slot win $ 693

$ 652 6 % Slot win % 10.0 %

9.7 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 800

$ 714 12 % Main floor table games drop $ 3,443

$ 3,303 4 % Main floor table games win $ 858

$ 709 21 % Main floor table games win % 24.9 %

21.5 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense, which eliminates in consolidation, was $16 million in the current quarter and $14 million in the prior year quarter.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating income from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

(In thousands) BetMGM $ 3,211

$ 12,629 Other 4,778

9,878

$ 7,989

$ 22,507

MGM Resorts Share Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $326 million, pursuant to its repurchase plan. The remaining availability under the November 2023 stock repurchase plan was approximately $946 million as of September 30, 2024. All shares repurchased under the Company's repurchase plan have been retired.

Conference Call Details

MGM Resorts will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com .

The call will be accessible via the internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 4954336.

A replay of the call will be available through November 6, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 1436929.

1."Free Cash Flow" is net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this liquidity measure is useful in evaluating the ability of the Company's operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures, and is used for decision-making purposes related to investments and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company's definition of Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that it does not deduct payments for debt service or other obligations and does not reflect the total movement of cash as detailed in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. In addition, Free Cash Flow may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow is included in the financial schedules in this release.

2."Adjusted EBITDAR" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures.

"Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure, which management utilizes as the primary profit measure for its reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment.

Adjusted EBITDAR information is a non-GAAP measure that is a valuation metric, should not be used as an operating metric, and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's properties, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, management excludes rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases. Management believes excluding rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases provides useful information to analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors when valuing the Company, as well as comparing the Company's results to other gaming companies, without regard to differences in capital structure and leasing arrangements since the operations of other gaming companies may or may not include triple-net operating leases or ground leases. However, as discussed herein, Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, an indicator of the Company's performance, considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to operating income or net income, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis and excludes certain expenses, including the rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDAR may calculate Adjusted EBITDAR in a different manner and such differences may be material. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes, real estate triple-net lease and ground lease payments, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDAR. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

3. "Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which the Company has elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to the Company's investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction gain/loss, and change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing the Company's operating performance over time. Management believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items, and items further discussed in footnote 2 above, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

4. RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

* * *

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:























Casino $ 2,121,049

$ 2,050,584

$ 6,574,903

$ 5,884,394

Rooms

883,564



827,091



2,738,963



2,490,902

Food and beverage

755,322



698,261



2,326,863



2,163,628

Entertainment, retail and other

411,326



385,691



1,217,322



1,215,980

Reimbursed costs

11,877



11,556



35,932



33,782





4,183,138



3,973,183



12,893,983



11,788,686 Expenses:























Casino

1,205,286



1,056,487



3,698,885



3,073,122

Rooms

286,658



260,905



838,915



751,319

Food and beverage

563,521



530,145



1,693,031



1,579,561

Entertainment, retail and other

247,817



238,403



732,386



740,403

Reimbursed costs

11,877



11,556



35,932



33,782

General and administrative

1,176,726



1,192,298



3,582,376



3,472,228

Corporate expense

125,043



121,838



378,787



366,485

Preopening and start-up expenses

519



68



2,469



356

Property transactions, net

25,493



12,227



59,124



(378,235)

Depreciation and amortization

233,330



201,827



621,868



608,831





3,876,270



3,625,754



11,643,773



10,247,852 Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

7,989



22,507



(51,319)



(68,681) Operating income

314,857



369,936



1,198,891



1,472,153

























Non-operating income (expense):























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(111,873)



(111,170)



(334,649)



(353,415)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

417



438



2,043



(1,187)

Other, net

93,333



(34,879)



45,096



35,121





(18,123)



(145,611)



(287,510)



(319,481)

























Income before income taxes

296,734



224,325



911,381



1,152,672

Provision for income taxes

(52,570)



(12,440)



(84,689)



(217,360) Net income

244,164



211,885



826,692



935,312

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(59,586)



(50,768)



(237,566)



(106,592) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 184,578

$ 161,117

$ 589,126

$ 828,720

























Earnings per share:























Basic $ 0.61

$ 0.46

$ 1.90

$ 2.30

Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.46

$ 1.88

$ 2.28

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic

300,499



347,345



310,688



360,732

Diluted

303,479



351,390



313,852



364,847

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)







September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023



ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,950,592

$ 2,927,833

Accounts receivable, net

964,741



929,135

Inventories

144,843



141,678

Income tax receivable

212,578



141,444

Prepaid expenses and other

559,699



770,503



Total current assets

4,832,453



4,910,593















Property and equipment, net

5,950,035



5,449,544















Other assets:











Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

414,161



240,803

Goodwill

5,175,752



5,165,694

Other intangible assets, net

1,776,503



1,724,582

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

23,658,647



24,027,465

Other long-term assets, net

933,402



849,867



Total other assets

31,958,465



32,008,411





$ 42,740,953

$ 42,368,548











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:











Accounts and construction payable $ 391,836

$ 461,718

Current portion of long-term debt

675,000



-

Accrued interest on long-term debt

112,403



60,173

Other accrued liabilities

2,707,519



2,604,177



Total current liabilities

3,886,758



3,126,068















Deferred income taxes, net

2,792,523



2,860,997 Long-term debt, net

6,234,275



6,343,810 Operating lease liabilities

25,092,217



25,127,464 Other long-term obligations

880,296



542,708 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

33,343



33,356 Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,











issued and outstanding 296,886,350 and 326,550,141 shares

2,969



3,266

Capital in excess of par value

-



-

Retained earnings

3,037,397



3,664,008

Accumulated other comprehensive income

191,575



143,896



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

3,231,941



3,811,170

Noncontrolling interests

589,600



522,975



Total stockholders' equity

3,821,541



4,334,145





$ 42,740,953

$ 42,368,548

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 2,132,213

$ 2,105,839

$ 6,592,704

$ 6,428,641 Regional Operations

952,148



924,957



2,788,765



2,796,900 MGM China

929,456



812,525



3,003,664



2,171,072 Management and other operations

169,321



129,862



508,850



392,073

$ 4,183,138

$ 3,973,183

$ 12,893,983

$ 11,788,686

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR and ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 731,037

$ 714,086

$ 2,341,114

$ 2,326,424 Regional Operations

299,985



293,257



862,465



900,199 MGM China

237,356



226,117



832,405



604,454 Unconsolidated affiliates (1)

5,288



19,809



(59,388)



(76,769) Management and other operations

(9,019)



18,251



(15,258)



20,998 Stock compensation

(12,388)



(11,125)



(51,686)



(46,245) Corporate (2)

(116,325)



(114,881)



(342,408)



(335,177)

$ 1,135,934







$ 3,567,244





























(1) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) excluding investments in real estate ventures, adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences. (2) Three months ended September 30, 2024 includes amounts related to MGM China of $17 million, global development of $3 million, and transaction costs of

$3 million. Nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes amounts related to MGM China of $41 million, global development of $7 million, and transaction

costs of $7 million.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 includes amounts related to MGM China of $9 million, global development of $15 million, and transaction costs of $1

million. Nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes amounts related to MGM China of $24 million, global development of $27 million, and transaction costs of $3 million.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDAR

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 184,578

$ 161,117

$ 589,126

$ 828,720 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

59,586



50,768



237,566



106,592 Net income

244,164



211,885



826,692



935,312 Provision for income taxes

52,570



12,440



84,689



217,360 Income before income taxes

296,734



224,325



911,381



1,152,672























Non-operating (income) expense:





















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

111,873



111,170



334,649



353,415 Other, net

(93,750)



34,441



(47,139)



(33,934)



18,123



145,611



287,510



319,481























Operating income

314,857



369,936



1,198,891



1,472,153 Preopening and start-up expenses

519



68



2,469



356 Property transactions, net

25,493



12,227



59,124



(378,235) Depreciation and amortization

233,330



201,827



621,868



608,831 Triple net operating lease and ground lease rent expense

564,436



564,154



1,692,961



1,698,867 Income from unconsolidated affiliates related to real estate ventures

(2,701)



(2,698)



(8,069)



(8,088) Adjusted EBITDAR $ 1,135,934







$ 3,567,244







MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,690,940

Less: Capital expenditures

(746,572)

Free Cash Flow $ 944,368



