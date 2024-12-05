MGM RESORTS PROMOTES ARI KASTRATI TO CHIEF CONTENT, HOSPITALITY AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Ari Kastrati to Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Kastrati will oversee the Company's global design and development efforts and sports and entertainment partnerships. He also will continue to drive the Company's hospitality strategy, including the development of food and beverage and nightlife concepts, and lead the Company's lifestyle, retail, leasing, and arts divisions. He will report to MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle and serve on the Company's Executive Committee.

"Ari has long played an integral role in making MGM Resorts the world's premier gaming entertainment Company," said Hornbuckle. "He has a keen sense of what consumers want, and what is cutting edge in global luxury and entertainment. His expertise will be essential as our Company continues to develop marquee experiences in Las Vegas and beyond and create unparalleled resorts with world-class design in some of the world's pre-eminent gaming markets."

Kastrati joined MGM Resorts in 2010 and most recently served as Chief Hospitality Officer, where he oversaw the Company's Hospitality Center of Excellence, and has been instrumental in developing a leading portfolio of dining and nightlife destinations. Kastrati worked at several premium hospitality companies before joining MGM Resorts and has more than 25 years of experience in the industry.

"MGM Resorts is continuing to extend into some of the world's most exciting luxury destinations, and I am thrilled to play a bigger role in our growth," said Kastrati. "It's an honor to not just grow within the Company but serve in an expanded leadership role, and I look forward to helping the company redefine the gaming entertainment experience for our guests, in Las Vegas and globally."

