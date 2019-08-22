MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today released the following statement from Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International:

"MGM Resorts remains deeply committed to pursuing an integrated resort in Osaka, Japan. We announced our 'Osaka First' strategy and have not wavered from that plan. We have always had confidence in our position, as what we will bring to Osaka is something only MGM Resorts can deliver.

"We will bring world class entertainment, exciting cultural events, convention expertise, and premium dining and retail experiences that will have broad appeal both nationally and internationally. We have extensive experience in developing and operating large scale integrated resorts across multiple regions. MGM Resorts will develop a truly unique destination that will generate significant economic activity for the region and increase employment opportunities while delivering an attractive return for all stakeholders.

"We are also excited about our partnership with Orix, a highly respected Japanese company with a strong presence in Osaka, as we jointly pursue this venture. Together, we are working to submit our response to the 'request for concept,' and look forward to the next steps in the process."

