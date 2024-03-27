MGMA and Jackson Physician Search Extend Partnership to Enhance Physician Recruitment and Retention for Medical Practices

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and ATLANTA , March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) today announced an extended executive partnership with Jackson Physician Search, a national leader in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician executives and advanced practice providers. The partnership, which is in its fifth consecutive year, connects MGMA members and medical practices with consultative resources and recruitment solutions that help drive operational efficiencies and improve patient access to care.

MGMA is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management, consisting of 15,000 group medical practices representing more than 350,000 physicians. Helping ensure healthcare leaders can overcome the myriad of challenges associated with running a medical practice, MGMA drives positive change through legislative and regulatory advocacy and helps members execute innovative business solutions and improve financial bottom lines. Through its collaboration with Jackson Physician Search, MGMA members gain access to recruitment services and resources, such as educational webinars, podcasts and data-driven white papers, that offer insights and best practices to succeed in today's competitive employment market.

As a trusted recruitment partner of more than 40 years, Jackson Physician Search provides thousands of clients nationwide with an innovative recruitment strategy and digital sourcing model combined with a highly personalized service experience. The firm has a proven track record of connecting top-notch providers and medical leaders with professional opportunities and delivering on the toughest recruiting challenges, particularly as the industry faces ongoing staffing shortages.

Jackson Physician Search's ongoing collaboration with MGMA continues to enhance the recruitment process for medical groups, connecting association members with best-in-class medical professionals and resources to help navigate the competitive landscape.

"As the competition for physician talent continues to intensify amid a challenging inflationary environment, healthcare leaders must align themselves with the best recruitment partner available — Jackson Physician Search," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "We're proud to enter a fifth year of this executive partnership, ensuring our members have access to all the tools and resources necessary to attract and retain top-tier talent to achieve organizational success."

"In addition to demanding higher compensation and more flexible schedules, today's physicians are savvier in evaluating workplace culture, career growth and leadership potential when considering new opportunities," noted Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search and member of the MGMA board of directors. "During a time when medical groups are feeling the effects of a very competitive physician market, our digital sourcing strategy provides unparalleled access to candidates, allowing us to quickly recruit and place those who fit the culture and will succeed in the role. It's an honor to continue providing MGMA members with a proven recruitment process and a transparent fee structure that they have come to trust."

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician executives and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

