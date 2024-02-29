MGMA Announces New Uniform Partner, TopStitch Scrubs

MGMA Scrubs Powered by TopStitch connects medical groups with an innovative uniform management solution

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 29, 2024 The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is excited to announce a new partnership with TopStitch Scrubs, the managed uniform experts. MGMA Scrubs Powered by TopStitch connects member medical groups with the smartest way to manage team or individual uniform programs, helping save valuable time and resources.

TopStitch Scrubs

MGMA is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management, consisting of 15,000 group medical practices representing more than 350,000 physicians. Ensuring healthcare leaders can overcome the myriad challenges of running a medical practice, MGMA drives positive change through legislative and regulatory advocacy, and helps members execute innovative business solutions and improve financial bottom lines. Through this new partnership, members will gain access to the streamlined TopStitch for Teams uniform solution and the MGMA Scrubs online store for individual purchasing, both providing a 20% discount on scrubs and apparel.

Group uniform programs are integral to the healthcare industry, but managing them can be complex. MGMA members can enlist TopStitch to establish a custom uniform website incorporating their organizational branding and uniform allowance, creating a seamless and personalized shopping experience for employees by department, job role and location. Leveraging over 25 years of experience in scrubs, the TopStitch team of healthcare apparel experts will then manage all operational and logistical needs, from embroidery proofs to direct delivery and all employee questions in between.

"Amid a challenging inflationary environment and persistent staffing shortages, healthcare leaders are seeking time and cost savings wherever possible," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "MGMA Scrubs Powered by TopStitch can save practice administrators up to 40 hours each month managing their uniform program. Instead, they can focus on what really matters — enhancing medical practice performance and patient care."

As many medical groups battle the employee retention gap, providing uniforms to employees as a benefit is becoming a popular strategy. Utilizing TopStitch for Teams, MGMA members have access to all the market-leading scrub brands to guarantee their teams are outfitted in the right colors, styles and fit to align with their organizational brand, while ensuring employee satisfaction. TopStitch has communication channels that provide immediate responses to a variety of employee questions — from details on product fit to different brand style insights — allowing them to purchase the right apparel the first time.

"From streamlined ordering, customization, enhanced service, and data-driven decision-making, TopStitch provides MGMA members with a comprehensive solution to the challenges of group uniform programs," said Rob Mossman, CEO of TopStitch. "Utilizing our managed uniform solutions will empower medical groups to optimize their uniform programs, creating a positive employee experience and reinforcing a sense of unity and professionalism within the workforce."

MGMA members can also purchase scrubs directly from the MGMA Scrubs Store featuring scrubs with no logo or embroidered with the MGMA logo — all at a 20% discount.

About TopStitch Scrubs

TopStitch Scrubs brings convenience to group uniform programs with a streamlined process for purchasing customized healthcare apparel for your team. TopStitch Scrubs is born from a long history of healthcare apparel experts who have been serving the community for over 25 years. At our core, we aspire to wow you with our genuine interactions/collaboration, deliver goods seamlessly to your team and handle any questions, big or small, during the process. For more information, visit https://topstitchscrubs.com/ .

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Emily Dowsett

MGMA

SOURCE Medical Group Management Association