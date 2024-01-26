mGripAI™ AI-Enabled 3D Vision System to be Demonstrated at the International Processing and Production Expo in Partner EnSight Solutions Booth

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Robotics Inc. announced mGripAI will be shown in partner EnSight Solutions booth at the International Processing and Production Expo (IPPE), January 30 - Feb 1, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

EnSight Solutions will showcase the new Smart Styler automated picking solution, including Soft Robotics' high-speed, AI-enabled 3D vision system and a Staubli TS260 six-axis hygienic robot. The Smart Styler solution will demonstrate the ability to handle raw chicken from chaotic flow while consuming less than 75 square feet in floor space, making it a great fit for brownfield and greenfield applications.

Soft Robotics AI-enabled vision system will identify individual items, e.g., a chicken leg in a pile of chicken parts, and direct the robot to pick and place the product on a separate conveyor for further processing. "The ability to pick protein from a pile in a small area is ground-breaking technology that will change how the protein industry processes meat," said Heath Clifton, Director of Automation and Controls at EnSight Solutions.

"We are excited to partner with EnSight Solutions on their new Smart Styler picking solution as they bring a powerful and space-efficient solution to the food industry," said Harley Green, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Soft Robotics. "This AI-enabled solution is the perfect addition to their existing food processing and automation equipment portfolio."

If you want to see this live demonstration, please visit EnSight booth #C28151 during the show. A happy hour is also scheduled at the EnSight booth from 3-5 PM on Wed., Jan. 31, for anyone who wants to connect with industry leaders and learn more.

About Soft Robotics
 Soft Robotics is an industry-leading technology company whose AI-powered machine vision products enable the automation of labor-intensive production and quality inspection processes across multiple industries.

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors, including ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Johnsonville, Marel, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com.

About EnSight Solutions, LLC • ensightsolutions.us
EnSight Solutions, LLC, is located in Strafford, MO. We produce a variety of commercial-grade processing equipment for food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, chemical, and coil-processing industry customers. With the added benefit of engineering expertise, EnSight serves customers from concept to integration and beyond. Move, shape, mix, blend, and automate–we help processors share their special products with the world. Learn more at www.ensightsolutions.us.

Media contact:
Julie Collura
Director, Marketing Communications
Soft Robotics Inc.
[email protected].

SOURCE Soft Robotics Inc.

