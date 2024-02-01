The Soft Robotics Board of Directors Appoints Mark J. Chiappetta as President and CEO

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Robotics, an industry leader in AI-enabled machine vision solutions for robotic automation and manufacturing process inspection, proudly announces the board appointment of Mark Chiappetta as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mark Chiappetta to lead Soft Robotics into its next phase of commercial growth. Post this Mark Chiapetta, President and CEO, Soft Robotics Inc.

Mr. Chiappetta has dedicated his 30+ year career to building and growing innovative robotics and automation businesses. He joined Soft Robotics as its founding Chief Technology Officer in 2016 and, after five years, was appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In these roles, Mr. Chiappetta drove the evolution of the business from an embryonic startup to that of a well-known and respected supplier of innovative robotic picking and inspection solutions. Before joining the company, Mr. Chiappetta held executive leadership positions at BionX Medical Technologies and iRobot Corporation.

"We are thrilled to announce Mark Chiappetta as the new CEO and President of Soft Robotics. The board is excited to continue the longstanding partnership with Mark as he drives Soft Robotics into its next growth phase. During Mark's eight-year tenure with the company, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to technological innovation and a profound understanding of applying cutting-edge robotic technology to solve the most pressing business problems in multiple industries," said Carmichael Roberts, Chairman of the Board at Soft Robotics. "Mark's strategic vision, business acumen, and deep industry knowledge position the company to bring ground-breaking vision solutions to the market at scale."

"I'm honored to have been chosen to lead Soft Robotics into its next phase of commercial growth and eager to continue working with the board and the company's world-class operating teams to further revolutionize machine vision for robotic automation and inspection applications," said Mr. Chiappetta. "I'm also looking forward to strengthening Soft Robotics' existing partnerships and developing new, highly productive, and enduring business relationships as the company expands global access to its novel vision solutions."

The Soft Robotics team and the board of directors sincerely thank Jeff Beck for his years of contributions to the company as Chief Executive Officer and board member and wish him luck as he is called to projects outside of Soft Robotics. The strategies that were formulated and executed under Mr. Beck's stewardship not only helped Soft Robotics navigate the pandemic, global supply chain issues, record inflation, and other macroeconomic headwinds but also nicely positioned the company for future growth.

"It's been a pleasure to work with so many great people at Soft Robotics and also with the highly supportive and insightful board of directors," said Mr. Beck. "I've known and worked with Mark for over fifteen years, and we've collaborated on many business ventures over that time. There's no doubt Mark is the perfect leader to drive Soft Robotics into the future and I look forward to seeing great innovations and growth under his leadership."

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading technology company whose AI-powered machine vision products enable the automation of labor-intensive manufacturing and quality inspection processes across multiple industries.

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors, including ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Johnsonville, Marel, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com.

Media Inquiries:

Austin Harvey

Vice President of Product and Marketing

Soft Robotics Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Soft Robotics Inc.