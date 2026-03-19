MGT Invests in Eddi to Advance AI Solutions for Public Sector Funding Challenges

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT, a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local, and education (SLED) government clients, today announced it has made a minority investment in Eddi, an AI innovator with a platform that empowers education and government agencies to achieve financial sustainability. Powered by the latest AI technologies, Eddi provides tools for organizations to streamline their finance, operations, and grant functions through faster applications, deeper financial and data analysis and visualizations, intuitive budgeting, and advanced outcomes measurement. The partnership sharpens MGT's competitive edge in education and government services, enables the company to manage both grant and all dollars more efficiently and proficiently for clients, and strengthens MGT's position as a leader in AI-powered services for the public sector.

"Our investment in Eddi gives us an immediate edge in one of the most persistent challenges facing public education and government agencies: turning complex funding systems into actionable support for organizations, students, and communities," said Trey Traviesa, CEO, MGT. "In developing our latest strategic plan, we identified AI-enabled grant 'scraping' as a high-impact, cross-sector service that MGT can use to help clients uncover revenue, stretch resources and move from reactive budget management to proactive financial strategy. Eddi gives us a powerful, immediate way to operationalize these services for clients rather than build a similar capability from scratch, and it strengthens our overall leadership position in operationalizing AI for everyday public sector challenges."

MGT's partnership with Eddi advances a solution for grant- and government-funded organizations that must otherwise rely on a mix of government databases and outdated grant-management systems, foundation websites, subscription-based funding directories and professional networks to find opportunities that match their needs. Traditional processes require applicants to sift through listings manually, interpret eligibility criteria and keep track of deadlines. Eddi addresses this by consolidating and refreshing fragmented grant data so it can be made AI-ready, enabling school districts to quickly find opportunities, generate strong applications and maintain compliance. Eddi also ensures that organizations are taking advantage of existing resources by streamlining financial management, analytics and reporting with the latest AI technologies.

MGT is already collaborating with Eddi to use the platform in funding-management modernization initiatives for two state education departments, where Eddi's funding intelligence will be integrated with MGT's project management and advisory capabilities.

"We're excited to partner with MGT and accelerate the growth of AI-powered services into school districts and government agencies," said Jeremy Bhatia, CEO and founder, Eddi. "The Eddi platform redefines how public sector agencies make decisions around dollars, by ensuring they are taking advantage of every dollar available to them. Our solutions span the lifecycle of dollars in institutions from the time someone is thinking about finding new dollars, to when they are figuring out how to get the most out of each dollar in their organization. The MGT partnership strengthens our position as a first mover in public sector adoption of AI."

The global AI in education market size was estimated at $7 billion in 2025 and projected to increase from $9.5 billion in 2026 to approximately $112 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 36% between 2025 and 2034, according to a report by Precedence Research.

MGT's investment marks another milestone in the company's growth and transformation that has seen MGT triple in value and complete 13 acquisitions in the past five years. In December, MGT announced it closed a $350 million investment from Ares Management Corporation that values the company at $1.25 billion and makes MGT the first unicorn in the state, local and education services industry. MGT's 1,100-plus employee-owners now serve over 2,500 clients, impacting over 200 million people annually, including 20 million K-12 students.

About MGT

Who we are.

MGT is a singular company. A purpose-driven, employee-owned value-creator and super-grower, fundamentally dedicated to partnering with government leaders to optimize community well-being through exceptional performance.

What we do.

MGT partners with government C-level leaders, integrating human insight with implementation discipline and technology to optimize mission-critical government performance through a portfolio of specialized people, processes, systems and technology modernization services.

Our products.

MGT services are specialized to lower operating and capital costs, reduce risk and optimize performance of mission-critical state, local and education government operations.

For more information, visit mgt.us.

About Eddi

Eddi was founded to ensure that state governments, school districts, nonprofits and all government and grant-funded organizations are able to take advantage of every dollar available to them. Combining deep experience in government, education and grant-funded organizations, we drive organizational impact with a centralized platform for organizations to apply for, manage, and analyze funds and measure outcomes driven by the latest AI technologies. To learn more, visit eddifi.ai.

Media Contact:

Lawrence Cowan

COO, Revenue Operations

MGT

801‑556‑2164

[email protected]

SOURCE MGT