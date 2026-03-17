MGT, Protopia AI, and HPE Launch AI Experience Center to Accelerate Secure AI across State, Local, and Education Government

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT, a national technology and advisory solutions leader for state, local and education (SLED) government clients, and Protopia AI, the leader in private-by-design inference for AI factories, in collaboration with HPE, announced the launch of a national AI Experience Center for SLED agencies, to deliver a secure, scalable, AI factory model that helps public-sector organizations move from AI experimentation to production-ready deployment.

Established on HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio and NVIDIA accelerated AI software stack, and powered by Protopia AI's privacy-preserving inference technology, MGT's AI Experience Center facilitates the deployment of governed AI agents, referred to as "digital employees," which aim to reduce administrative burdens, support educators and enhance student outcomes.

Amid staffing shortages, workforce burnout and increasing operational complexity across public-sector agencies, including school districts and state and local departments, this collaborative initiative offers a practical, secure pathway to operational AI that aligns with curriculum standards, student privacy regulations and district governance requirements. The MGT AI Experience Center makes it practical for SLED customers to move from pilot to production with speed while keeping sensitive data protected and under local control with Protopia AI, whether delivered through MGT as a managed service or replicated by districts in their own environments.

"Public sector leaders shouldn't have to choose between adopting AI and protecting sensitive data," said Eiman Ebrahimi, CEO, Protopia AI. "The MGT AI Experience Center makes it practical to use governed 'digital employees' in real workflows with private-by-design protections built in. We're excited to partner with MGT and HPE to help state, local and education organizations scale AI in a way that's privacy-first and operationally cost-effective."

The MGT AI Experience Center will, for the first time, utilize HPE Private Cloud AI, which offers a secure control plane, segmented environments for development, testing, and production, policy enforcement, and full auditability – features that are vital for operational and educational environments. The MGT AI Experience Center incorporates Protopia AI's Stained Glass Transform to enable private-by-design inference by transforming sensitive prompts into protected representations before use by AI. Furthermore, NVIDIA AI infrastructure, consisting of GPU-based infrastructure and optimized AI software, will deliver high-performance, low-latency inference ideal for real-time public-sector workflows.

Protopia AI is a new member of the HPE Unleash AI program, a curated ecosystem of innovative companies working together to help customers operationalize and scale their AI initiatives. By joining this program, Protopia AI will provide a secure AI architecture blueprint based on HPE Private Cloud AI. The blueprint incorporates privacy-preserving workflow patterns utilizing Protopia Stained Glass Transform, process optimization and agent-ready solution design led by MGT, along with governance, change management, adoption strategies and a strategic road map aligned with measurable operational and educational objectives.

"HPE Private Cloud AI is designed to help organizations move from AI pilots to production with the security, governance and control they need," said Robin Braun, vice president, AI business development, HPE. "By combining MGT's deep state, local and education expertise with Protopia AI's private-by-design inference and NVIDIA acceleration, the AI Experience Center delivers a practical, trusted model that public-sector agencies can adopt to scale AI responsibly while keeping sensitive data protected."

"Our partnership with Protopia AI, and HPE to launch the MGT AI Experience Center marks a milestone in addressing one of the most important challenges facing SLED agencies today: How to take a first, practical step with AI with a solution that offers proven technology performance, rock-solid security and cost-efficient deployment," said Thomas Cahill, senior vice president, partner and alliance solutions, MGT. "The MGT AI Experience Center harnesses the game-changing capabilities of AI to redefine how agencies and districts manage routine administrative processes, support educators and public-sector professionals in achieving operational and educational outcomes, and comply with ever-stricter privacy regulations and governance requirements. We're privileged to be joining forces with tech leaders Protopia AI and HPE to stake a position as one of the first movers in the public-sector adoption of AI."

Through the AI Experience Center, districts can evaluate and put into practice a range of practical, governed AI use cases:

Automating high-volume public sector workflow administrative workflows, such as intake, triage, response drafting, ticketing and approvals, with policy controls and private inference that help ensure sensitive data is handled appropriately.

Providing curriculum-grounded student support using district-owned instructional resources, ensuring alignment with approved learning materials to improve student outcomes and increase equitable access to high-quality instructional support particularly benefiting underserved communities.

Supporting educators with an instructional copilot for lesson planning, differentiation strategies, small-group instruction and family communications, reinforcing AI as a partner rather than a replacement while keeping student and district data under local control.

Together, MGT, Protopia AI, and HPE are delivering a practical path for SLED agencies to deploy governed AI with the performance to scale and the privacy and control to protect sensitive data.

For more information, please visit www.mgt.ai.

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local, and education government clients. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our clients' leadership agenda. We partner to help clients build resilience, implement systematic change and strengthen their foundations, now and for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

About Protopia AI

Provider of private inference for AI Factories. Protopia AI's Stained Glass Transform (SGT) unlocks private inference on multi-tenant AI Factories. SGT converts plaintext prompts into irreversible stochastic representations that preserve agent evaluation and runtime accuracy while rendering data indecipherable to operators, co-tenants, or any unauthorized parties — delivering privacy-by-default for government, sovereign, and regulated deployments. By unlocking previously restricted data, SGT lifts token throughput, increases GPU utilization, and improves ROI.

MGT Contact:

Lawrence Cowan

COO, Revenue Operations

MGT

801‑556‑2164

[email protected]

SOURCE MGT