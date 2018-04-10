MH Business Exchange Episode 11 helps businesses avoid the hidden dangers of antitrust violations

During the episode titled "Beware: Avoiding hidden antitrust dangers," Cleveland antitrust attorneys Jennifer Dowdell Armstrong and Christopher Dean sit down with host Mike Witzke to discuss the hidden dangers regarding antitrust violations that businesses must be aware of, such as algorithmic pricing, merger review and per se offenses. Armstrong and Dean also discuss why small and mid-sized businesses must be aware that civil and criminal antitrust concerns are not only an issue for large corporations.

To listen to this and previous episodes, subscribe to the podcast or sign-up to receive announcements when new episodes of MH Business Exchange are released, listeners may visit mcdonaldhopkins.com/podcasts.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

