MHA and Evernorth's Express Scripts Announce Collaboration to Expand Reimbursement Value for Long-Term Care Pharmacies

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), the nation's leading post-acute group purchasing organization (GPO) and pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), and the first Medicare Part D Reimbursement Network in the Long-Term Care (LTC) Pharmacy market, announced an agreement with Express Scripts, a leading national pharmacy benefit services provider, to build upon their previously announced three-year contract and recent agreement to address dispensing fee levels to reflect the impact of Maximum Fair Price (MFP) based reimbursement for drugs included as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

This new agreement includes a joint commitment to implement a new enhanced reimbursement model and is designed to deliver value to LTC pharmacies and facilities; while ensuring patients have access to the care they need to manage complex conditions.

These enhancements are projected to be introduced later this year and come at a time when LTC pharmacies serving some of the nation's most medically complex patients continue to face increasing pressure to sustain the highest level of patient care and support amidst a challenging healthcare environment.

Key benefits to MHA Member LTC Pharmacies anticipated under this new framework include:

Improved predictability and transparency

Greater business stability

Progressive consideration of needs associated with various settings of care

Increased focus on LTC Pharmacy patient health outcomes funded by Plan Sponsors

Better alignment with both CMS direction and plan sponsor objectives

"Building on our recent three-year agreement with Express Scripts, this enhancement will represent a meaningful step forward for LTC pharmacy reimbursement," said Russell Procopio, Executive Vice President, Head of Revenue & Commercial, MHA. "The relationship between MHA and Express Scripts has never been stronger," added Procopio. "Now, we are improving it with a commitment to adopt a market leading reimbursement model that directly benefits our members and comes at a time when our member pharmacies need it the most."

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate-site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth, and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

