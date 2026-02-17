MHK Achieves Full NCQA Prevalidation for Population Health Management

MHK has completed full NCQA PHM prevalidation, helping accredited clients using CareProminence reduce documentation and validation burden.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, today announced it has successfully completed the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Population Health Management prevalidation across all NCQA accreditation programs.

With this achievement, MHK is now fully certified across all four required PHM elements. The milestone builds upon prior certification work and reflects the company's continued alignment with NCQA's evolving standards for population health operations.

The NCQA PHM prevalidation program is designed to evaluate how organizations identify, manage, and improve outcomes across defined populations. Prevalidation confirms that key components within MHK's CareProminence platform meet NCQA requirements, reducing duplication of effort for health plans undergoing accreditation or survey review.

For MHK clients who are NCQA-accredited — including health plans, population health programs, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, and case management programs — this certification can help streamline portions of the accreditation process by earning automatic credit toward their NCQA surveys, reducing documentation and validation burden.

"Achieving full PHM prevalidation reflects our continued focus on building technology that aligns with nationally recognized standards," said Polina Vaserman, MHK's vice-president of product management. "Our goal is to reduce complexity for clients navigating accreditation requirements while maintaining operational rigor."

MHK's CareProminence platform supports population health, case management, and care coordination programs across the healthcare ecosystem. Full PHM prevalidation further strengthens its position as a standards-aligned technology partner for organizations navigating regulatory and accreditation requirements.

About MHK

MHK, formerly MedHOK, is a leading provider of healthcare SaaS solutions for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and provider-sponsored organizations. MHK's platforms support utilization management, case management, population health, pharmacy management, enrollment, and compliance. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., MHK partners with payers nationwide to optimize operations, improve outcomes, and deliver superior member experiences.

SOURCE MHK