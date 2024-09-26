MHK EARNS HEDIS® SOFTWARE CERTIFICATION FOR FIFTEENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NCQA HEDIS-certified CareProminence 360Measures™ technology enhances population health management for health plans and pharmacy benefit managers

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that for the fifteenth consecutive year, it has achieved Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Software Certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for CareProminence® 360Measures™.

Offered as part of the CareProminence platform, MHK's NCQA HEDIS-certified 360Measures solution helps health plans and pharmacy benefit managers improve member quality of care, reduce risk and promote regulatory compliance. 360Measures supports all required regulatory reporting for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), NCQA and state agencies, meeting varied needs across multiple lines of business.

HEDIS, created by NCQA, is a set of measures used to evaluate the quality of member care and services provided by health plans. HEDIS allows health plans to identify areas for improvement by assessing and comparing their performance to that of other managed care organizations.

"We are proud to achieve our fifteenth consecutive year of NCQA HEDIS certification," said Conor Bagnell, president of MHK. "This accomplishment demonstrates MHK's commitment to drive quality in value-based care while staying at the forefront of technology standards in a rapidly changing industry."

In conjunction with CareProminence solutions, 360Measures offers a complete solution for HEDIS compliance, including real-time scoring and data submission capabilities. Clients can run automated or manual campaigns to identify gaps in care, as well as any issues with medication therapy or pharmacy quality. Users can also target campaigns to unique population needs with a comprehensive measure library and flexible configuration.

"Driving quality member care is at the heart of MHK's mission," said Polina Vaserman, vice president of product management at MHK. "These best-practice tools and measures help our clients quickly identify and resolve care gaps or medication issues, creating better outcomes and a smoother health experience for those they serve."

Those interested in learning more can visit MHK online at mhk.com or contact MHK directly by email at [email protected].

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. For more information, visit mhk.com . Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or X @MedHOK360 .

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank) , Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase , MHK and QGenda . Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

