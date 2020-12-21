Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours

WUHAN, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, has once again made a breakthrough in the prefabricated construction industry by completing the main structure of its first prefabricated display home in just 33 hours. The developer's latest achievement is a prime example of how Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System, intelligent fully automated production line and integrated cloud management platform come together to fill a gap in the market for the high-quality construction and installation of domestic low-rise prefabricated buildings.

Mhome Group's latest project is the first prefabricated display building of its kind in Hubei Province and boasts a construction area spanning 90 square meters. The home was built using Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System, which ensures high precision control and elimination of cumulative deformation errors, with both horizontal and vertical errors contained within three millimeters. As a result, the system guarantees structural stability and quality despite the rapid speed of construction.

"Prefabricated homes and smart housing manufacturing represent the future of the construction industry. As a sustainable, cost-effective and efficient solution, the completion of Mhome Group's prefabricated display home heralds a new era of prefabricated construction, powered by smart housing manufacturing and advanced technology," said Liu Daoming, President of Mhome Group.

Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System works hand-in-hand with the developer's fully automated intelligent production line and the Mhome-YTWO enterprise-level smart cloud management platform, which integrates BIM technology and supply chain management for highly efficient PC construction. These prefabricated homes address a substantial gap in the market for the development and installation of rural low-rise housing solutions that are fast and cost-effective to build, and guarantee quality, durable and sustainable construction practices.

As labor costs continue to rise and demand for affordable housing skyrockets, Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System and intelligent construction technology will deliver vast economic, environmental and social benefits – ultimately enabling more people to live a better life with beautiful, easy-to-use and affordable housing.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group (000667.sz) is a developer of residential and urban homes properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture, and industrial revitalization of small towns.

