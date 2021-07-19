MHz Choice Announces August 2021 Exclusive Premieres

The full August 2021 schedule is available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

AUGUST 3

DELIVER US, DENMARK, DYNAMIC, NEW SERIES

In this dark psychological drama, five people in a small town plot a seemingly perfect revenge murder - but playing God has devilish ramifications. Starring Claus Riis Østergaard (Dicte), Morten Hee Andersen (The New Nurses), Lene Maria Christensen (The Legacy) and Dar Salim (Spring Tide).

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – ROSE AND THE CAPTAIN, FRANCE, NEW FEATURE, FILM & PICTURE

In 1942 Martinique, a young teacher is torn betwen the resistance and her love of a French soldier.

AUGUST 10

LA PERMISSION, FRANCE, BANIJAY, NEW FEATURE

The story of a forbidden romance between a young French woman and a dashing Senegalese rifleman in 1917 France.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – THE BRAVE JUDGE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

In 1911, a brave judge leads a campaign against a notorious boarding school that preys upon and abuses its young charges. With Bruno Debrandt (Spiral) and Julie Ferrier (Perfect Murders).

AUGUST 17

TATORT: STREETS OF BERLIN, GERMANY, GLOBAL SCREEN, NEW SERIES

Berlin homicide cops Nina Rubin and Robert Karow couldn't be more opposite: she tends to explode in the face of individual injustice, while he is a cool, rational thinker with a healthy dose of mistrust for anyone and anything.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – SEASONS OF LOVE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

Philippe falls in love with a beautiful stranger and decides to marry her - against the will of his parents.

AUGUST 24

THE BASTARDS OF PIZZOFALCONE: SEASON 2, ITALY, RAI, NEW SEASON

A ragtag team of misfit detectives solves crimes in Naples. Based on the bestselling mystery novels by Maurizio de Giovanni.

SHADOWS OF THE PAST, FRANCE, BANIJAY, NEW FEATURE

In this thriller from director Denis Malleval (Georges Simenon Mysteries), a man witnesses a deadly accident which rekindles a terrible event from his past.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – MANON LESCAUT, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

Amiens, 1713: A young nobleman abandons his privileged life and runs away with Manon Lescaut, a candlemaker's daughter.

AUGUST 31

GIGANTES: SEASON 1, SPAIN, APC, NEW SERIES

The Guerrero family battles rivals, the police and each other to stay on top of Madrid's criminal underworld.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – ME AGAINST THE WORLD, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

A single mother battles big pharma after her son suffers a debilitating reaction to a prescription drug.

