MHz Choice announces five new series for their November lineup - plus the return of fan favorites Murder In... and The New Nurses

Also in November is the debut of Changing Rooms (Vestiaires) , an offbeat short-form comedy series from France set entirely in the locker room of a differently-abled swim team. The characters' appearances and abilities are not spared from comedic dialogue. Each of the 23 episodes are no longer than three delightful minutes.

Returning to MHz Choice in November are new seasons of fan favorites Murder In... from France and The New Nurses from Denmark. Each episode of Murder In... takes viewers to different scenic French villages and regions - with fresh murder mysteries to solve. Season 3 of The New Nurses begins in the spring of 1953 as the school faces intense competition from a rival school that, unlike Fredenslund, does not accept male students. The school's uncertain fate is the backdrop to drama amidst the nursing students who face choices in love, addiction and tragedies from their own past.

The highly-acclaimed Movie of the Week series also continues into November, featuring the best of French drama and mystery, along with the second season of the classic French Arsène Lupin series from 1973.

NOVEMBER 2

ARSÉNE LUPIN: SEASON 2, FRANCE, INA, NEW SEASON

Gentleman burglar Arsène Lupin moonlights as a detective in this classic French TV series from 1973, based on the stories by Maurice Leblanc.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – LIKE THUNDER IN A CLOUDLESS SKY, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

Family drama about a small-town doctor whose family must pull together when he suffers a mental health crisis.

NOVEMBER 9

MARNOW MURDERS, GERMANY, STUDIO HAMBURG, NEW SERIES

Detectives Lona Mendt and Frank Elling are on the trail of a serial killer - but powerful enemies stand in their way as a dark chapter in German history is uncovered.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – THE WOMAN WITH RED HAIR, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

In Southern Burgundy, an out-of-town reporter teams up with a local woman to discover the truth behind her parents' death.

NOVEMBER 16

THE PROMISED LIFE: SEASON 1, ITALY, RAI, NEW SERIES

Epic Italian period drama about a mother (Luisa Ranieri, The Homicide Squad, Luisa Spagnoli) who moves her family from Sicily to New York in search of a better life. Season 2 premieres in North America in December.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – DUPLICITY, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

A tense psychological thriller about a woman who, following the death of her mother, uncovers her own hidden past and darkest family secrets.

NOVEMBER 23

MURDER IN…: SEASON 8, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE/MEDIAWAN, NEW SEASON

A gorgeous collection of mysteries, each one set in a different, picturesque region of France. Enjoy French towns and areas you may never have seen before!

A GOOD YEAR, BELGIUM, GLOBAL SCREEN, NEW LIMITED SERIES

A twisty crime drama about a disgraced engineer and a down-on-his-luck small-time crook who hatch a plan to strike it rich by claiming to have found Hitler's wine cellar...

CHANGING ROOMS (VESTIAIRES): SEASON 1, FRANCE, APC, NEW SERIES

When laughter and disability go hand-in-hand, nothing is off the table: comedy shorts from the locker room of a differently-abled French swim team!

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – HER WORD AGAINST HIS, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

A rape victim faces a dilemma: tell the truth about her assault or stay silent and allow her attacker to be falsely convicted for murder.

NOVEMBER 30

THE NEW NURSES: SEASON 3, DENMARK, REINVENT, NEW SEASON

In the 1950s, a Danish hospital embarks on a radical experiment: training men as nurses!

HAPPILY NEVER AFTER, ICELAND, REINVENT, NEW SERIES

A happily married couples' therapist and mother of three finds herself suddenly single in this biting Icelandic comedy-drama.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – DEATH IN THE SOUL, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

An ambitious attorney, assigned to represent a man who admits to killing his own son, uncovers dark family secrets.

