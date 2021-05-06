MHz Choice Announces June 2021 Line-Up including Russian thriller "Sekta"

Also arriving in June is WWII German drama Turncoat , based on the bestselling novel by Siegfried Lenz and winner of the 2020 Seoul International Drama Awards for Best TV Movie.

In another first in June, MHz Choice will be premiering Caravan of Death, the streamer's first series from Chile. Based on the real life drama of Carmen Hertz, the series draws its name from the string of political executions led by Chile's infamous leader Augusto Pinochet in 1973.

Rounding out the slate is Allmen: The Mystery Of The Dahlias, the latest German TV movie based on Swiss author Martin Suter's gentleman art thief, and a new season of MHz Choice subscriber favorite The Art of Crime from France.

The full June 2021 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

JUNE 1

THE ART OF CRIME SEASON 3, FRANCE, GAUMONT, NEW SEASON

Addictive mysteries with Nicolas Gob (A French Village) and Eléonore Bernheim (Murder In…) as mismatched investigators chasing down missing paintings and solving murders in Paris.

RAINING CATS AND DOGS, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

Two down-on-their-luck strangers become improbable companions in misfortune.

JUNE 8

SEKTA, RUSSIA, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Russian thriller about a group of deprogrammers who rescue people from cults - but their latest assignment pushes them to the brink.

SURVEILLANCE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

Hired to oversee the security of a superstore, Pierre soon discovers a dark secret and becomes a threat to the system he helped create.

JUNE 15

TURNCOAT, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Acclaimed World War II drama about a young Wehrmacht soldier torn between a sense of duty, guilt and his own conscience, who ultimately defects to fight with the Red Army. Co-starring Bjarne Mädel (Crime Scene Cleaner) and Florian Lukas (The Weissensee Saga).

ALLMEN: THE MYSTERY OF THE DAHLIAS, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW EPISODE

The latest TV movie based on Swiss author Martin Suter's humorous novels about gentleman-art-thief-turned-amateur-sleuth Johann Friedrich von Allmen. Starring Heino Ferch (Anatomy of Evil).

WELCOME, KANIUSHA, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

A teacher goes the distance to help a new student whose family is threatened with deportation.

JUNE 22

CARAVAN OF DEATH, CHILE, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Gripping Chilean drama based on the life of Carmen Hertz, a human rights lawyer who spent 40 years fighting to get justice for her husband's 1973 political execution.

PASSAGE OF DESIRE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

Retired police detective Lola and her neighbor Ingrid investigate a murder.

JUNE 29

THE SECRET OF MANTA CORRIDOR, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

Lola and Ingrid's investigation into a missing hairdresser takes them to Indonesia.

