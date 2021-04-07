MHz Choice Announces May 2021 Line-Up

The Movie of the Week series continues with new weekly telefilms from France. Of note this month: Thirst for Life starring Claire Keim ( Les Secrets ) and Unveiled with Nastassja Tanner ( Banking District).

The full May 2021 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

MAY 4

BAUHAUS – A NEW ERA, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW SERIES

This compelling period drama is set in 1919 – the Great War is over and students flock to Bauhaus, the German school of art that would shape the 20th century like no other. It becomes a breeding ground for modernity, jazz, innovative architecture, feminism, love and betrayal.

THIRST FOR LIFE, NEW FEATURE FILM

A young mother is gradually consumed by alcoholism.

MAY 11

HIERRO, SPAIN, BANIJAY, NEW SERIES

In this riveting crime thriller set in the Canary Islands, a newly assigned judge investigates the death of a young man murdered the day before his wedding.

A SMELL OF BLOOD, NEW FEATURE FILM

Murder strikes a family-run perfume business, and everyone is a suspect.

MAY 18

THE FOX, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW SERIES

In this German crime drama, a woman with a painful past as a Stasi spy teams up with an import/export trader who sees himself as the next Sherlock Holmes. He's got connections and she's got wicked skills – along with a lot of experiences she'd like to forget.

UNVEILED, NEW FEATURE FILM

A grandmother desperately tries to discover the truth behind her granddaughter's conversion to Islam.

MAY 25

CHARLOTTE LINK, GERMANY, FREMANTLE, NEW LIMITED SERIES

A trilogy of gripping crime dramas based on the novels by acclaimed German author Charlotte Link.

ONE THING AT A TIME, NEW FEATURE FILM

A lawyer defends his childhood friend, who is accused of killing his wife.

