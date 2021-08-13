MHz Choice announces September line-up including political drama "Wara" from Senegal

Another September premiere featuring a hometown return of the main character is Captain Maria, a new Italian mystery starring Vanessa Incontrada as a police captain looking to recharge her career in Puglia and track down her husband's killer.

The second and final season of Spanish "Godfather-esque" series Gigantes makes its debut on September 21st. In the second installment of this gripping series, the women take the lead as the Guerrero men are on the run as they try to stay on top of Madrid's criminal underworld.

Also of note in September is the return of an MHz Choice subscriber favorite, the hit Swiss mystery series The Undertaker starring actor-comedian Mike Müller as Luc Conrad - an ex-cop turned undertaker investigating strange deaths in a small Swiss canton.

The full September 2021 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

SEPTEMBER 7

CAPTAIN MARIA, ITALY, RAI, NEW SERIES

Carabinieri captain Maria Guerra returns to her hometown in Puglia to recharge her career, raise her kids - and also to solve the mystery of her husband's death.

FIRE IN THE SKY, FINLAND, YLE, NEW DOCUMENTARY

A fascinating Finnish documentary on that most Nordic of natural phenomena - the Northern Lights!

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – YOUNG MOTHERS IN THE '70s, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

On the outskirts of Paris, a notorious home for teenage mothers is rocked from the inside by a social revolution. Starring Blandine Bellavoir (Agatha Christie's Criminal Games).

SEPTEMBER 14

WARA, FRANCE-SENEGAL, FILM & PICTURE, NEW SERIES

Politically-charged student Aïcha fires up the campus by urging her law professor Moutari to get back into politics. Together they want to change the world, but their relationship is beset by generational conflict.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – DR. BLANCHE'S CLINIC, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE In mid-19th century France, two doctors with very different methods compete in the brand-new field of psychiatry.

SEPTEMBER 21

GIGANTES: SEASON 2, SPAIN, APC, NEW SEASON

The women take the lead as the Guerrero men are on the run - battling rivals, the police and each other to stay on top of Madrid's criminal underworld.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – LAST DANCE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

Two teens spend summer vacation in the country in this heartwarming coming-of-age story.

SEPTEMBER 28

THE UNDERTAKER: SEASON 6, SWITZERLAND, GLOBAL SCREEN, NEW SEASON

An ex-cop turned undertaker investigates strange deaths in this delightful and long-running Swiss series.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – MARIE AND MADELEINE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE In Nazi-occupied France, the madam of a brothel seeks refuge for herself and her girls - in a convent!

