MHz Choice announces their October lineup, including the Julie Depardieu-led drama Alexandra Ehle and classic 1971 French series Arséne Lupin

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice, the premier streamer of international series for U.S. and Canadian audiences, announces a French-focused October lineup, including the forensic crime drama Alexandra Ehle starring Julie Depardieu (Captain Marleau). Set in Bordeaux, the gruff yet brilliant coroner Alexandra Ehle (Depardieu) weaves together the crime with the victim's story as she paints a full picture of not only what happened, but why. Her unconventional approach does not always land her in the good graces of her colleagues, however.

Julie Depardieu as Alexandra Ehle on MHz Choice

Also in October, MHz Choice is bringing the original Arséne Lupin TV series to its streaming service - 50 years after it first aired in France. Based on the classic period novels by Maurice Leblanc, the iconic gentleman-burglar is an elegant nemesis to white-collar criminals and those undeserving of getting away with their crimes – even as he himself manages to elude suspicion and capture.

MHz Choice subscribers can get a glimpse of Paris during the time of Arséne Lupin with the new documentary Paris 1900: The City of Lights. For a taste of present-day Paris, the documentary Timeless Louvre allows viewers to go beyond a simple tourist outing of the world-renowned art museum.

Also premiering in October are returning series Magellan, the final season of MHz Choice subscriber favorite The Undertaker, and a continuation of the highly acclaimed Movie of the Week series: Thierry Godard (Spiral, A French Village) stars in two of these titles in starkly different roles, first as a detective in Copy Cat and then as one half of a couple desperate to have children in The Surrogate Mother.

OCTOBER 5

ARSÉNE LUPIN: SEASON 1, FRANCE, INA, NEW SERIES

Gentleman burglar Arsène Lupin moonlights as a detective in this classic French TV series from 1971, based on the novels by Maurice Leblanc.

PARIS 1900: THE CITY OF LIGHTS, FRANCE, CPB FILMS, NEW DOCUMENTARY

Journey back in time to La Belle Epoque, with incredible restored and colorized footage capturing the magic and euphoria of turn-of-the-century Paris.

TIMELESS LOUVRE, FRANCE, CPB FILMS, NEW DOCUMENTARY

For almost 230 years, the Louvre has been a constant source of daydreams and fantasies, housing over 38,000 works of art and never ceasing to captivate, amaze and engage its visitors. This documentary is a total immersion into the depths of this artistic treasure trove, where thousands of men and women work every day to bring history to life.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – COPY CAT, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

A rookie and a veteran detective (Thierry Godard, Spiral) team up on the case of a murdered journalist.

OCTOBER 12

ALEXANDRA EHLE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW SERIES

Julie Depardieu (Captain Marleau) stars as Alexandra Ehle, a coroner at the Bordeaux Forensic Institute. Fanciful and free-thinking, she devotes herself completely to what she considers her mission: restoring to the dead their dignity and giving them justice.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – CHILDREN OF THE LIE, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

After the murder of a young woman, a police detective (Sara Martins, Detectives, Death in Paradise) and the victim's fiancé work together to solve the case.

OCTOBER 19

THE UNDERTAKER: SEASON 7, SWITZERLAND, GLOBAL SCREEN, FINAL SEASON

Actor-comedian Mike Müller returns as ex-cop turned undertaker Luc Conrad in the seventh and final season of the popular mystery series.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – SLEIGHT OF HAND, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

When a kleptomaniac (Bruno Todeschini, Savage State) falls for a young woman (Fanny Valette, Spiral), his obsession leads him into a deadly trap.

OCTOBER 26

MAGELLAN: SEASON 4, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN, NEW SEASON

Inspector Simon Magellan unravels crimes and mysteries in the fictional French town of Saignac. But that's just his day job - he's also raising two teenage daughters.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK – THE SURROGATE MOTHER, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE

Unable to have a child of their own, a desperate couple (Thierry Godard, Gwendoline Hamon) fake a pregnancy and hire a surrogate - with tragic results.

