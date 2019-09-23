MHz Choice celebrates fourth anniversary with four new series in October

October 1: Professor T The New York Times recently called this series a more sober version of American crime dramas Perception and Instinct . In the German remake of this Belgian crime drama, Matthias Matschke ( Tatort, Grand Budapest Hotel ) stars as the weird but highly gifted psychologist Jasper Thalheim, who, when he isn't teaching criminology at Cologne University, helps the police solve their most puzzling cases. Season 2 will also premiere on October 22 nd .

Watch Professor T trailer here.

October 15: Dicte

This acclaimed Scandinavian drama about a Danish crime reporter played by Iben Hjejle (High Fidelity, Wallander) who has an uncanny knack for solving the cases she writes about. Season 2 will premiere on November 26th.

October 22: Tatort: Munich

Croatian investigator Ivo Batić tends to charge at his opponents head-on; Munich native Franz Leitmayr prefers brains over brawn. Together, these two mismatched detectives form one of the most durable partnerships in the 50-year history of Germany's iconic Tatort franchise!

October 29: Gåsmamman

In this hit Scandinavian crime drama, Swedish superstar Alexandra Rapaport (The Sandhamn Murders, The Team) stars as Sonja, a single mother of three who is drawn into the criminal underworld in order to pay off her murdered husband's debts.

