MHz Choice to premiere the final season of Spiral (Engrenages) on January 5

Spiral's international appeal lies in the fact that the show is very specific to France and goes to great lengths to show precisely how the French police and judicial systems work through very complicated cases. Or in some instances, how the system sometimes falls short despite the best intentions. As The Guardian UK notes, Spiral "is darker and more twisted than HBO's The Wire" and in Season 8, the series lives up to its reputation as the cast takes on a case that no one else finds interesting: the murder of an unidentified minor.

Led by a deep bench of powerhouse talent like Caroline Proust (The Line) as Captain Laure Berthaud, Thierry Godard (A French Village) as Investigator Gilou Escoffier and Audrey Fleurot (Safe) as Lawyer Joséphine Karlsson, Spiral is that unique police drama where the line between right and wrong is rarely easy to see and even harder to define.

"Of course, we're sad that the end of Spiral is upon us, but it's thrilling to watch Caroline Proust, Thierry Godard, Audrey Fleurot and the rest of the cast turn in such high-caliber performances after eight seasons," said Lance Schwulst, MHz Networks, VP of Content. "We can't wait to see what's up next from them."

