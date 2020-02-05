M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Fourth-Quarter Results:

New contracts increased 43% to a fourth quarter record of 1,677 contracts

Backlog sales value increased 18% to a fourth quarter record $1.1 billion , and backlog units increased 22%

, and backlog units increased 22% Revenue increased 3% to a fourth quarter record of $742 million

Homes delivered increased 5% to an all-time quarterly record 1,921 homes

Pre-tax income increased 16% to $51.3 million from $44.4 million in 2018

from in 2018 Net income increased 29% to a fourth quarter record $41.8 million from $32.4 million in 2018, and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.44 compared with $1.15 per diluted share.

2019 Full-Year Results:

Record revenue of $2.5 billion , an increase of 9%

, an increase of 9% Record homes delivered of 6,296, a 9% increase

Record new contracts of 6,773, an increase of 16%

Record pre-tax income of $166.0 million , an 18% increase compared to $141.3 million in 2018

, an 18% increase compared to in 2018 Net income increased to $127.6 million compared to $107.7 million in 2018 and diluted earnings per share increased to $4.48 from $3.70 per diluted share

compared to in 2018 and diluted earnings per share increased to from per diluted share Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.0 billion , a 17% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $35 .

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported record fourth quarter net income of $41.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $32.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.8 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.13 per diluted share), while 2018's fourth quarter net income included $4.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.15 per diluted share) and $0.5 million of after-tax acquisition-related charges ($0.02 per diluted share). Excluding these charges, adjusted net income increased 22% to $45.6 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 19% to $1.57 per share from $1.32 per share in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $127.6 million, or $4.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $107.7 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, in 2018. Net income in 2019 included $3.8 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.13 per diluted share) and $0.5 million of after-tax acquisition-related charges ($0.02 per diluted share). Net income in 2018 included $4.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.15 per diluted share) and $5.2 million of after-tax acquisition-related charges ($0.18 per diluted share). Exclusive of these charges, net income increased 12% to $131.9 million compared to $117.3 million in 2018, and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 15% to $4.63 per share compared to $4.03 per share in 2018.

Homes delivered in 2019's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 1,921, increasing 5% compared to 1,825 deliveries in 2018's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 9% to a record 6,296 from 2018's deliveries of 5,778. New contracts for 2019's fourth quarter increased 43% to a fourth quarter record of 1,677 from 1,173 new contracts in 2018's fourth quarter. For 2019, new contracts reached a record of 6,773, a 16% increase over 2018's new contracts of 5,845. Homes in backlog increased 22% at December 31, 2019 to 2,671 units, with a record year-end sales value of $1.1 billion, an 18% increase over last year, and the average sales price in backlog decreased 3% to $396,000. At December 31, 2018, the sales value of the 2,194 homes in backlog was $897 million, with an average sales price of $409,000. M/I Homes had a record 225 active communities at December 31, 2019 compared to 209 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in 2019's fourth quarter and for the year.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "2019 was a banner year for M/I Homes with record revenue, record new contracts, record homes delivered and record pre-tax income. Revenue increased 9% to $2.5 billion, new contracts increased 16% to 6,773 homes, homes delivered increased 9% to 6,296 homes, and pre-tax income, aided by improved operating leverage, increased 18% to $166 million. The strong performance of many of our homebuilding divisions along with another very good year from our financial services business contributed to our record results. We also reached the highest year-end sales backlog in Company history with a value of $1.1 billion, an 18% increase over 2018."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition remains strong. Our shareholders' equity reached a record level of $1.0 billion at year-end, with a book value per share above $35, and we reduced our ratio of homebuilding debt to capital to 38%. In addition, in January of this year we extended our debt maturity and improved our average borrowing rate by issuing $400 million of 8-year senior notes at 4.95% and redeemed $300 million of our 6.75% senior notes which were due in 2021. Housing market conditions remain strong and, given the strength of our record backlog and our solid competitive position across each of our 15 markets, we are well positioned for a very good 2020."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through February 2021.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 118,200 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 New contracts 1,677



1,173



6,773



5,845

Average community count 223



211



218



205

Cancellation rate 13 %

18 %

13 %

15 % Backlog units 2,671



2,194



2,671



2,194

Backlog sales value $ 1,057,528



$ 896,714



$ 1,057,528



$ 896,714

Homes delivered 1,921



1,825



6,296



5,778

Average home closing price $ 377



$ 383



$ 384



$ 384

















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 724,790



$ 698,919



$ 2,420,348



$ 2,217,197

Land revenue 1,577



10,465



24,619



16,889

Total homebuilding revenue $ 726,367



$ 709,384



$ 2,444,967



$ 2,234,086

















Financial services revenue 15,783



13,101



55,323



52,196

















Total revenue $ 742,150



$ 722,485



$ 2,500,290



$ 2,286,282

















Cost of sales - operations 594,373



586,039



2,005,222



1,831,557

Cost of sales - acquisition-related charges —



598



639



5,147

Cost of sales - impairment 5,002



5,809



5,002



5,809

Gross margin 142,775



130,039



489,427



443,769

General and administrative expense 41,706



38,265



147,954



137,779

Selling expense 45,234



42,121



154,384



142,829

Operating income 55,835



49,653



187,089



163,161

Acquisition and integration costs —



—



—



1,700

Equity in income from joint venture arrangements (193)



(44)



(311)



(312)

Interest expense 4,749



5,292



21,375



20,484

Income before income taxes 51,279



44,405



166,025



141,289

Provision for income taxes 9,499



11,998



38,438



33,626

Net income $ 41,780



$ 32,407



$ 127,587



$ 107,663

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.48



$ 1.17



$ 4.58



$ 3.81

Diluted $ 1.44



$ 1.15



$ 4.48



$ 3.70

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 28,297



27,774



27,846



28,234

Diluted 29,049



28,181



28,475



29,178



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 6,083



$ 21,529

Mortgage loans held for sale 155,244



169,651

Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 858,065



778,943

Land held for sale 5,670



12,633

Homes under construction 756,998



730,390

Other inventory 148,774



152,494

Total Inventory $ 1,769,507



$ 1,674,460









Property and equipment - net 22,118



29,395

Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,415



—

Goodwill 16,400



16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements 37,885



35,870

Deferred income tax asset 9,631



13,482

Other assets 70,311



60,794

Total Assets $ 2,105,594



$ 2,021,581









Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2021 - net $ 298,988



$ 297,884

Senior notes due 2025 - net 247,092



246,571

Notes payable - homebuilding 66,000



117,400

Notes payable - other 5,828



5,938

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 617,908



$ 667,793









Notes payable bank - financial services operations 136,904



153,168

Total Debt $ 754,812



$ 820,961









Accounts payable 125,026



131,511

Operating lease liabilities 18,415



—

Other liabilities 203,864



213,806

Total Liabilities $ 1,102,117



$ 1,166,278









Shareholders' Equity 1,003,477



855,303

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,105,594



$ 2,021,581









Book value per common share $ 35.35



$ 31.08

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1) 38 %

44 %





(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 64,654



$ 72,527



$ 65,631



$ (2,592)

Cash used in investing activities $ (1,884)



$ (13,655)



$ (27,594)



$ (133,957)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (90,138)



$ (73,703)



$ (53,483)



$ 6,375

















Land/lot purchases $ 73,619



$ 74,050



$ 332,057



$ 330,548

Land development spending $ 82,839



$ 69,667



$ 268,347



$ 221,923

Land sale revenue $ 1,577



$ 10,465



$ 24,619



$ 16,889

Land sale gross profit $ (32)



$ 1,493



$ 498



$ 2,045

















Financial services pre-tax income $ 6,420



$ 5,353



$ 23,699



$ 24,213



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 41,780



$ 32,407



$ 127,587



$ 107,663

Add:













Provision for income taxes 9,499



11,998



38,438



33,626

Interest expense, net of interest income 3,727



4,225



17,515



16,990

Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,802



8,112



29,411



25,457

Depreciation and amortization 4,154



3,777



15,950



14,531

Non-cash charges 6,762



8,012



10,848



11,783

Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,724



$ 68,531



$ 239,749



$ 210,050



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income before income taxes $ 51,279



$ 44,405



$ 166,025



$ 141,289

Add: Impairment (2) 5,002



5,809



5,002



5,809

Add: Acquisition-related charges (3) —



598



639



5,147

Add: Acquisition and integration costs (4) —



—



—



1,700

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 56,281



$ 50,812



$ 171,666



$ 153,945

















Net income $ 41,780



$ 32,407



$ 127,587



$ 107,663

Add: Impairment - net of tax (2) 3,802



4,415



3,802



4,415

Add: Acquisition-related charges - net of tax (3) —



454



486



3,912

Add: Acquisition and integration costs - net of tax (4) —



—



—



1,292

Adjusted net income $ 45,582



$ 37,276



$ 131,875



$ 117,282

















Impairment - net of tax (2) $ 3,802



$ 4,415



$ 3,802



$ 4,415

Acquisition-related charges - net of tax (3) $ —



$ 454



$ 486



$ 3,912

Acquisition and integration costs - net of tax (4) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,292

















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,049



28,181



28,475



29,178

















Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2) $ 0.13



$ 0.15



$ 0.13



$ 0.15

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition-related charges (3) —



0.02



0.02



0.13

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition and integration costs (4) —



—



—



0.05

















Add: Diluted earnings per share 1.44



1.15



4.48



3.70

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.57



$ 1.32



$ 4.63



$ 4.03







(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations. (2) Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income. (3) Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018. (4) Represents costs which include, but are not limited to, legal fees and expenses, travel and communication expenses, cost of appraisals, accounting fees and expenses, and miscellaneous expenses related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes. As these costs are not eligible for capitalization as initial direct costs, such amounts are expensed as incurred.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Northern 655



415



58 %



2,695



2,306



17 % Southern 1,022



758



35 %



4,078



3,539



15 % Total 1,677



1,173



43 %



6,773



5,845



16 %







HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Northern 743



769



(3) %



2,482



2,317



7 % Southern 1,178



1,056



12 %



3,814



3,461



10 % Total 1,921



1,825



5 %



6,296



5,778



9 %



BACKLOG

December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,143



$ 495



$ 433,000





930



$ 410



$ 441,000

Southern 1,528



$ 563



$ 368,000





1,264



$ 486



$ 385,000

Total 2,671



$ 1,058



$ 396,000





2,194



$ 897



$ 409,000









LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 6,857

6,207

13,064





5,644

6,460

12,104

Southern 7,809

12,386

20,195





8,419

8,200

16,619

Total 14,666

18,593

33,259





14,063

14,660

28,723



SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

