M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

M/I Homes, Inc.

Jan 29, 2025, 07:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Record fourth quarter homes delivered and income
  • New contracts increased 11% to 1,759
  • Homes delivered increased 19% to 2,402
  • Revenue of $1.2 billion, up 24%
  • Pre-tax income of $171 million, up 24%
  • Net income increased 27% to $133.5 million ($4.71 per diluted share) compared to $105 million ($3.66 per diluted share) in 2023
  • Repurchased $50 million of stock

2024 Full Year Results:

  • Record homes delivered, revenue and income
  • New contracts increased 8% to 8,584
  • Homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055
  • Revenue increased 12% to $4.5 billion
  • Pre-tax income increased 21% to $734 million; 16% of revenue
  • Net income increased 21% to $564 million ($19.71 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.9 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $109
  • Repurchased $176 million of stock
  • Return on equity of 21%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% compared to 22% at December 31, 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $133.5 million, or $4.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $563.7 million, or $19.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per diluted share in 2023.

Homes delivered in 2024's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,402, a 19% increase compared to 2,019 deliveries in 2023's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased 12% to a record 9,055 from 2023's deliveries of 8,112. New contracts for 2024's fourth quarter increased 11% to 1,759 from 1,588 new contracts in 2023's fourth quarter. For 2024, new contracts were 8,584, an 8% increase from 2023's 7,977 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 16% at December 31, 2024 to 2,531 units, with a sales value of $1.4 billion, an 11% decrease from last year, while the average sales price in backlog increased 5% to an all-time record $553,000. At December 31, 2023, the sales value of the 3,002 homes in backlog was $1.6 billion, with an average sales price of $525,000. M/I Homes had 220 active communities at December 31, 2024 compared to 213 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 14% in 2024's fourth quarter compared to 13% for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an outstanding 2024 highlighted by all-time records in homes delivered, revenue and income. Our homes delivered increased 12% to 9,055 generating revenue of $4.5 billion - a 12% increase over 2023. Our gross margins were 26.6% compared to 25.3%  and pre-tax income was $734 million, a 21% increase over last year. Our pre-tax margin reached 16% and we produced a strong return on equity of 21%."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are in excellent financial condition. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $2.9 billion, cash of $822 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 19% and a net debt to capital ratio of negative 5%. Our year-end book value was a record $109 per share. As we begin 2025, we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through January 2026.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

New contracts

1,759

1,588

8,584

7,977

Average community count

219

209

216

202

Cancellation rate

14 %

13 %

10 %

11 %

Backlog units

2,531

3,002

2,531

3,002

Backlog sales value

$ 1,399,683

$ 1,575,643

$ 1,399,683

$ 1,575,643

Homes delivered

2,402

2,019

9,055

8,112

Average home closing price

$           490

$           471

$           483

$           483








Homebuilding revenue:






   Housing revenue

$ 1,175,883

$    950,872

$ 4,375,829

$ 3,914,372

   Land revenue

882

2,025

12,635

25,301

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,176,765

$    952,897

$ 4,388,464

$ 3,939,673








   Financial services revenue

28,512

19,691

116,206

93,829








Total revenue

$ 1,205,277

$    972,588

$ 4,504,670

$ 4,033,502








Cost of sales - operations

908,452

728,202

3,305,781

3,014,573

Gross margin

$    296,825

$    244,386

$ 1,198,889

$ 1,018,929

General and administrative expense

70,059

60,284

258,422

222,765

Selling expense

62,775

54,256

234,373

208,942

Operating income

$    163,991

$    129,846

$    706,094

$    587,222

Other loss (income)


1


(33)

Interest income, net of interest expense

(6,566)

(8,129)

(27,514)

(20,022)

Income before income taxes

$    170,557

$    137,974

$    733,608

$    607,277

Provision for income taxes

37,088

32,692

169,883

141,912

Net income

$    133,469

$    105,282

$    563,725

$    465,365








Earnings per share:






Basic

$          4.85

$          3.79

$        20.29

$        16.76

Diluted

$          4.71

$          3.66

$        19.71

$        16.21








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

27,538

27,769

27,777

27,769

Diluted

28,308

28,756

28,600

28,716

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$      821,570

$      732,804

Mortgage loans held for sale

283,540

176,329

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,630,190

1,446,576

Land held for sale

7,699

6,932

Homes under construction

1,271,626

1,177,101

Other inventory

182,347

166,542

Total Inventory

$   3,091,862

$   2,797,151




Property and equipment - net

34,513

34,918

Operating lease right-of-use assets

53,895

56,364

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements

65,334

44,011

Deferred income tax asset

13,451

16,094

Other assets

169,231

148,369

Total Assets

$   4,549,796

$   4,022,440




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2028 - net

397,653

396,879

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,369

296,865

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      695,022

$      693,744




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

286,159

165,844

Total Debt

$      981,181

$      859,588




Accounts payable

198,579

204,678

Operating lease liabilities

55,365

57,566

Other liabilities

374,994

383,669

Total Liabilities

$   1,610,119

$   1,505,501




Shareholders' Equity

2,939,677

2,516,939

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   4,549,796

$   4,022,440




Book value per common share

$        108.62

$          90.66

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)

19 %

22 %


(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$       104,395

$         54,901

$       179,736

$       552,131

Cash used in investing activities

$          (9,859)

$          (4,500)

$        (54,896)

$        (18,632)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$           7,114

$        (53,849)

$        (36,074)

$      (112,237)








Land/lot purchases

$       107,384

$         95,930

$       472,937

$       343,504

Land development spending

$       201,301

$       159,550

$       645,960

$       512,105

Land sale revenue

$              882

$           2,025

$         12,635

$         25,301

Land sale gross profit

$              391

$              356

$           3,709

$           3,360








Financial services pre-tax income

$         10,034

$           4,676

$         49,682

$         38,354

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income

$       133,469

$       105,282

$       563,725

$       465,365

Add:






Provision for income taxes

37,088

32,692

169,883

141,912

Interest income - net

(10,177)

(10,908)

(40,719)

(30,030)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,181

7,724

32,053

33,326

Depreciation and amortization

4,810

4,479

18,700

17,369

Non-cash charges

9,709

13,241

23,808

20,247

Adjusted EBITDA

$       183,080

$       152,510

$       767,450

$       648,189


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,





%





%

Region

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Northern

707

699

1 %

3,761

3,361

12 %

Southern

1,052

889

18 %

4,823

4,616

4 %

Total

1,759

1,588

11 %

8,584

7,977

8 %


HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,





%





%

Region

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Northern

1,064

848

25 %

3,873

3,169

22 %

Southern

1,338

1,171

14 %

5,182

4,943

5 %

Total

2,402

2,019

19 %

9,055

8,112

12 %


BACKLOG

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,136

$           637

$     561,000

1,248

$           663

$     531,000

Southern

1,395

$           763

$     547,000

1,754

$           912

$     520,000

Total

2,531

$        1,400

$     553,000

3,002

$        1,576

$     525,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Lots

Lots Under



Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

6,546

11,076

17,622

6,852

8,935

15,787

Southern

17,290

17,244

34,534

17,522

12,351

29,873

Total

23,836

28,320

52,156

24,374

21,286

45,660

