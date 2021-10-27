M/I Homes Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Entry into Nashville Market

Oct 27, 2021, 08:30 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
2021 Third Quarter Highlights:
- Revenue increased 7% to a third quarter record of $904.3 million
- Pre-tax income increased 22% to $116.2 million, a third quarter record, inclusive of a $9.1 million charge for early extinguishment of debt ($0.24 per diluted share)
- Net income of $91.0 million ($3.03 per diluted share), a 24% increase compared to $73.5 million ($2.51 per diluted share) in 2020
- Return on equity of 27%
- Homes delivered decreased 4% to 2,045
- New contracts were 1,964, a 33% decrease; community count down 15% at quarter end
- Backlog units increased 20% to 5,407, a third quarter record
- Backlog sales value increased 40% to $2.5 billion, an all-time record
- Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.5 billion, a 31% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $53
- Homebuilding debt to capital of 31% compared to 36% at September 30, 2020
For the third quarter, pre-tax income increased 22% to a record $116.2 million and third quarter net income increased 24% to $91.0 million, or $3.03 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $95.1 million and net income of $73.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 includes a $9.1 million pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt, or $0.24 per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income increased 77% to $283.5 million, or $9.46 per diluted share, compared to $159.8 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020.
Homes delivered in 2021's third quarter decreased 4% to 2,045, compared to 2,137 homes delivered in 2020's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 16% to 6,322 from 5,467 deliveries in the first nine months of 2020. New contracts for the third quarter of 2021 were 1,964, a 33% decrease from 2,949 new contracts in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, new contracts increased 1% to 7,340 compared to 7,299 in the first nine months of 2020. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2021 had a record total sales value of $2.5 billion, a 40% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2021 increased 20% to a third quarter record 5,407 homes, with an all-time record average sales price of $471,000. At September 30, 2020, backlog sales value was $1.8 billion, with backlog units of 4,503 and an average sales price of $404,000. M/I Homes had 176 communities at September 30, 2021 compared to 207 communities at September 30, 2020. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% and 10% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance highlighted by a number of records including a 24% increase in net income and continued strong returns. We achieved these record third quarter results despite 15% fewer communities than a year ago and significant supply chain disruptions. We increased our revenue by 7% to a third quarter record $904 million, increased pre-tax income by 32% to $125 million, excluding a charge for early extinguishment of debt, and improved our operating margin by 250 basis points to 13.8%, which aided us in producing a strong return on equity of 27%. Our gross margins improved by 160 basis points over last year to 24.5%, and our overhead expense ratio improved by 90 basis points to 10.7%. Despite our reduced community count and limiting sales in a majority of our communities, our third quarter sales pace was 3.7 homes per month. As a result, we set an all-time quarterly record in backlog sales value of $2.5 billion – a 40% increase from a year-ago."
Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are also very excited to announce that we are commencing operations in the Nashville market, one of the nation's most dynamic and fastest growing housing markets. We have been looking at Nashville for several years and believe it will be a very successful operation for us."
Mr. Schottenstein concluded, "We ended the quarter with record-high shareholders' equity of $1.5 billion, an increase of 31% from 2020's third quarter, equating to book value of $53 per share. Our cash position at quarter end was $221 million, with no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 31%. During the quarter, we also repurchased $16 million of our common shares and extended our senior debt maturities by issuing $300 million of 3.95% senior notes that mature in 2030, replacing our 2025 senior notes. Overall, we are on track for a solid finish to 2021 and are well positioned for 2022 with a healthy balance sheet, a solid land pipeline, a strong backlog and a significant number of new communities opening in 2022."
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 135,000 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes Brand. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
New contracts
|
1,964
|
2,949
|
7,340
|
7,299
|
Average community count
|
176
|
214
|
185
|
219
|
Cancellation rate
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Backlog units
|
5,407
|
4,503
|
5,407
|
4,503
|
Backlog sales value
|
$
|
2,545,964
|
$
|
1,819,231
|
$
|
2,545,964
|
$
|
1,819,231
|
Homes delivered
|
2,045
|
2,137
|
6,322
|
5,467
|
Average home closing price
|
$
|
430
|
$
|
380
|
$
|
412
|
$
|
378
|
Homebuilding revenue:
|
Housing revenue
|
$
|
878,602
|
$
|
812,999
|
$
|
2,604,387
|
$
|
2,067,148
|
Land revenue
|
4,922
|
5,976
|
10,669
|
11,109
|
Total homebuilding revenue
|
$
|
883,524
|
$
|
818,975
|
$
|
2,615,056
|
$
|
2,078,257
|
Financial services revenue
|
20,795
|
28,946
|
79,079
|
61,461
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
904,319
|
$
|
847,921
|
$
|
2,694,135
|
$
|
2,139,718
|
Cost of sales - operations
|
682,565
|
653,407
|
2,028,822
|
1,672,122
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
221,754
|
$
|
194,514
|
$
|
665,313
|
$
|
467,596
|
General and administrative expense
|
49,420
|
48,879
|
143,703
|
123,763
|
Selling expense
|
47,114
|
49,539
|
143,379
|
127,494
|
Operating income
|
$
|
125,220
|
$
|
96,096
|
$
|
378,231
|
$
|
216,339
|
Equity in loss (income) from joint venture arrangements
|
50
|
(252)
|
(145)
|
(307)
|
Interest (income) expense
|
(74)
|
1,239
|
1,554
|
8,454
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
9,072
|
—
|
9,072
|
—
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
116,172
|
$
|
95,109
|
$
|
367,750
|
$
|
208,192
|
Provision for income taxes
|
25,160
|
21,572
|
84,265
|
48,401
|
Net income
|
$
|
91,012
|
$
|
73,537
|
$
|
283,485
|
$
|
159,791
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.11
|
$
|
2.57
|
$
|
9.72
|
$
|
5.60
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.03
|
$
|
2.51
|
$
|
9.46
|
$
|
5.50
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
29,250
|
28,653
|
29,179
|
28,554
|
Diluted
|
30,028
|
29,286
|
29,966
|
29,030
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
As of
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets:
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)
|
$
|
221,157
|
$
|
202,512
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
215,857
|
140,046
|
Inventory:
|
Lots, land and land development
|
1,022,434
|
840,637
|
Land held for sale
|
3,620
|
4,357
|
Homes under construction
|
1,190,921
|
863,603
|
Other inventory
|
136,168
|
134,812
|
Total Inventory
|
$
|
2,353,143
|
$
|
1,843,409
|
Property and equipment - net
|
23,644
|
25,696
|
Investments in joint venture arrangements
|
42,466
|
34,038
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
51,181
|
52,574
|
Goodwill
|
16,400
|
16,400
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
6,183
|
9,205
|
Other assets
|
116,569
|
96,675
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,046,600
|
$
|
2,420,555
|
Liabilities:
|
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
|
Senior notes due 2025 - net
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
247,483
|
Senior notes due 2028 - net
|
395,137
|
394,363
|
Senior notes due 2030 - net
|
296,002
|
—
|
Notes payable - other
|
5,537
|
5,325
|
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
|
$
|
696,676
|
$
|
647,171
|
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
|
211,281
|
136,119
|
Total Debt
|
$
|
907,957
|
$
|
783,290
|
Accounts payable
|
227,311
|
176,581
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
51,637
|
52,666
|
Other liabilities
|
315,228
|
233,278
|
Total Liabilities
|
$
|
1,502,133
|
$
|
1,245,815
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
1,544,467
|
1,174,740
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,046,600
|
$
|
2,420,555
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
53.08
|
$
|
40.87
|
Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)
|
31
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes $0.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for both the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
|
(2)
|
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(208,142)
|
$
|
114,400
|
$
|
(34,341)
|
$
|
197,226
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(19,160)
|
$
|
(10,625)
|
$
|
(31,923)
|
$
|
(31,327)
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
76,653
|
$
|
4,714
|
$
|
26,611
|
$
|
30,530
|
Land/lot purchases
|
$
|
231,184
|
$
|
106,846
|
$
|
473,813
|
$
|
266,824
|
Land development spending
|
$
|
123,564
|
$
|
88,682
|
$
|
281,184
|
$
|
222,604
|
Land sale revenue
|
$
|
4,922
|
$
|
5,976
|
$
|
10,669
|
$
|
11,109
|
Land sale gross profit
|
$
|
1,345
|
$
|
187
|
$
|
2,521
|
$
|
251
|
Financial services pre-tax income
|
$
|
9,935
|
$
|
19,179
|
$
|
47,604
|
$
|
35,647
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income
|
$
|
91,012
|
$
|
73,537
|
$
|
283,485
|
$
|
159,791
|
Add:
|
Provision for income taxes
|
25,160
|
21,572
|
84,265
|
48,401
|
Interest (income) expense-net of interest income
|
(1,005)
|
327
|
(1,273)
|
5,835
|
Interest amortized to cost of sales
|
8,212
|
8,803
|
25,855
|
23,127
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,303
|
4,590
|
12,537
|
13,014
|
Non-cash charges
|
3,834
|
2,274
|
8,077
|
6,372
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
131,516
|
$
|
111,103
|
$
|
412,946
|
$
|
256,540
|
(1)
|
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
|
NEW CONTRACTS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
%
|
%
|
Region
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Northern
|
772
|
1,176
|
(34)
|
%
|
2,962
|
2,951
|
—
|
%
|
Southern
|
1,192
|
1,773
|
(33)
|
%
|
4,378
|
4,348
|
1
|
%
|
Total
|
1,964
|
2,949
|
(33)
|
%
|
7,340
|
7,299
|
1
|
%
|
HOMES DELIVERED
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
%
|
%
|
Region
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Northern
|
876
|
868
|
1
|
%
|
2,638
|
2,190
|
20
|
%
|
Southern
|
1,169
|
1,269
|
(8)
|
%
|
3,684
|
3,277
|
12
|
%
|
Total
|
2,045
|
2,137
|
(4)
|
%
|
6,322
|
5,467
|
16
|
%
|
BACKLOG
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
Dollars
|
Average
|
Dollars
|
Average
|
Region
|
Units
|
(millions)
|
Sales Price
|
Units
|
(millions)
|
Sales Price
|
Northern
|
2,139
|
$
|
1,015
|
$
|
475,000
|
1,904
|
$
|
814
|
$
|
427,000
|
Southern
|
3,268
|
$
|
1,531
|
$
|
468,000
|
2,599
|
$
|
1,005
|
$
|
387,000
|
Total
|
5,407
|
$
|
2,546
|
$
|
471,000
|
4,503
|
$
|
1,819
|
$
|
404,000
|
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
Lots
|
Lots Under
|
Lots
|
Lots Under
|
Region
|
Owned
|
Contract
|
Total
|
Owned
|
Contract
|
Total
|
Northern
|
7,353
|
7,078
|
14,431
|
6,858
|
6,892
|
13,750
|
Southern
|
15,311
|
13,253
|
28,564
|
8,203
|
17,640
|
25,843
|
Total
|
22,664
|
20,331
|
42,995
|
15,061
|
24,532
|
39,593
