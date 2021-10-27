M/I Homes Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Entry into Nashville Market

M/I Homes, Inc.

Oct 27, 2021, 08:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 7% to a third quarter record of $904.3 million
  • Pre-tax income increased 22% to $116.2 million, a third quarter record, inclusive of a $9.1 million charge for early extinguishment of debt ($0.24 per diluted share)
  • Net income of $91.0 million ($3.03 per diluted share), a 24% increase compared to $73.5 million ($2.51 per diluted share) in 2020
  • Return on equity of 27%
  • Homes delivered decreased 4% to 2,045
  • New contracts were 1,964, a 33% decrease; community count down 15% at quarter end
  • Backlog units increased 20% to 5,407, a third quarter record
  • Backlog sales value increased 40% to $2.5 billion, an all-time record
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.5 billion, a 31% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $53
  • Homebuilding debt to capital of 31% compared to 36% at September 30, 2020

For the third quarter, pre-tax income increased 22% to a record $116.2 million and third quarter net income increased 24% to $91.0 million, or $3.03 per diluted share.  This compares to pre-tax income of $95.1 million and net income of $73.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.  The third quarter of 2021 includes a $9.1 million pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt, or $0.24 per diluted share.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income increased 77% to $283.5 million, or $9.46 per diluted share, compared to $159.8 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020.

Homes delivered in 2021's third quarter decreased 4% to 2,045, compared to 2,137 homes delivered in 2020's third quarter.  Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 16% to 6,322 from 5,467 deliveries in the first nine months of 2020.  New contracts for the third quarter of 2021 were 1,964, a 33% decrease from 2,949 new contracts in 2020.  For the first nine months of 2021, new contracts increased 1% to 7,340 compared to 7,299 in the first nine months of 2020.  Homes in backlog at September 30, 2021 had a record total sales value of $2.5 billion, a 40% increase from a year ago.  Backlog units at September 30, 2021 increased 20% to a third quarter record 5,407 homes, with an all-time record average sales price of $471,000.  At September 30, 2020, backlog sales value was $1.8 billion, with backlog units of 4,503 and an average sales price of $404,000.  M/I Homes had 176 communities at September 30, 2021 compared to 207 communities at September 30, 2020.  The Company's cancellation rate was 8% and 10% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance highlighted by a number of records including a 24% increase in net income and continued strong returns.  We achieved these record third quarter results despite 15% fewer communities than a year ago and significant supply chain disruptions.  We increased our revenue by 7% to a third quarter record $904 million, increased pre-tax income by 32% to $125 million, excluding a charge for early extinguishment of debt, and improved our operating margin by 250 basis points to 13.8%, which aided us in producing a strong return on equity of 27%.  Our gross margins improved by 160 basis points over last year to 24.5%, and our overhead expense ratio improved by 90 basis points to 10.7%.  Despite our reduced community count and limiting sales in a majority of our communities, our third quarter sales pace was 3.7 homes per month.  As a result, we set an all-time quarterly record in backlog sales value of $2.5 billion – a 40% increase from a year-ago."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are also very excited to announce that we are commencing operations in the Nashville market, one of the nation's most dynamic and fastest growing housing markets.  We have been looking at Nashville for several years and believe it will be a very successful operation for us."

Mr. Schottenstein concluded, "We ended the quarter with record-high shareholders' equity of $1.5 billion, an increase of 31% from 2020's third quarter, equating to book value of $53 per share.  Our cash position at quarter end was $221 million, with no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 31%. During the quarter, we also repurchased $16 million of our common shares and extended our senior debt maturities by issuing $300 million of 3.95% senior notes that mature in 2030, replacing our 2025 senior notes.  Overall, we are on track for a solid finish to 2021 and are well positioned for 2022 with a healthy balance sheet, a solid land pipeline, a strong backlog and a significant number of new communities opening in 2022."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2022.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 135,000 homes.  The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes Brand.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

New contracts

1,964

2,949

7,340

7,299

Average community count

176

214

185

219

Cancellation rate

8

%

10

%

7

%

12

%

Backlog units

5,407

4,503

5,407

4,503

Backlog sales value

$

2,545,964

$

1,819,231

$

2,545,964

$

1,819,231

Homes delivered

2,045

2,137

6,322

5,467

Average home closing price

$

430

$

380

$

412

$

378








Homebuilding revenue:






   Housing revenue

$

878,602

$

812,999

$

2,604,387

$

2,067,148

   Land revenue

4,922

5,976

10,669

11,109

Total homebuilding revenue

$

883,524

$

818,975

$

2,615,056

$

2,078,257








Financial services revenue

20,795

28,946

79,079

61,461

Total revenue

$

904,319

$

847,921

$

2,694,135

$

2,139,718








Cost of sales - operations

682,565

653,407

2,028,822

1,672,122

Gross margin

$

221,754

$

194,514

$

665,313

$

467,596

General and administrative expense

49,420

48,879

143,703

123,763

Selling expense

47,114

49,539

143,379

127,494

Operating income

$

125,220

$

96,096

$

378,231

$

216,339

Equity in loss (income) from joint venture arrangements

50

(252)

(145)

(307)

Interest (income) expense

(74)

1,239

1,554

8,454

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,072



9,072


Income before income taxes

$

116,172

$

95,109

$

367,750

$

208,192

Provision for income taxes

25,160

21,572

84,265

48,401

Net income

$

91,012

$

73,537

$

283,485

$

159,791








Earnings per share:






Basic

$

3.11

$

2.57

$

9.72

$

5.60

Diluted

$

3.03

$

2.51

$

9.46

$

5.50








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

29,250

28,653

29,179

28,554

Diluted

30,028

29,286

29,966

29,030

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of

September 30,

2021

2020

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$

221,157

$

202,512

Mortgage loans held for sale

215,857

140,046

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,022,434

840,637

Land held for sale

3,620

4,357

Homes under construction

1,190,921

863,603

Other inventory

136,168

134,812

Total Inventory

$

2,353,143

$

1,843,409




Property and equipment - net

23,644

25,696

Investments in joint venture arrangements

42,466

34,038

Operating lease right-of-use assets

51,181

52,574

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

6,183

9,205

Other assets

116,569

96,675

Total Assets

$

3,046,600

$

2,420,555




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2025 - net

$



$

247,483

Senior notes due 2028 - net

395,137

394,363

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,002


 Notes payable - other

5,537

5,325

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$

696,676

$

647,171




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

211,281

136,119

Total Debt

$

907,957

$

783,290




Accounts payable

227,311

176,581

Operating lease liabilities

51,637

52,666

Other liabilities

315,228

233,278

Total Liabilities

$

1,502,133

$

1,245,815




Shareholders' Equity

1,544,467

1,174,740

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

3,046,600

$

2,420,555




Book value per common share

$

53.08

$

40.87

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

31

%

36

%


(1)

Includes $0.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for both the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(208,142)

$

114,400

$

(34,341)

$

197,226

Cash used in investing activities

$

(19,160)

$

(10,625)

$

(31,923)

$

(31,327)

Cash provided by financing activities

$

76,653

$

4,714

$

26,611

$

30,530








Land/lot purchases

$

231,184

$

106,846

$

473,813

$

266,824

Land development spending

$

123,564

$

88,682

$

281,184

$

222,604

Land sale revenue

$

4,922

$

5,976

$

10,669

$

11,109

Land sale gross profit

$

1,345

$

187

$

2,521

$

251








Financial services pre-tax income

$

9,935

$

19,179

$

47,604

$

35,647

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

91,012

$

73,537

$

283,485

$

159,791

Add:






Provision for income taxes

25,160

21,572

84,265

48,401

Interest (income) expense-net of interest income

(1,005)

327

(1,273)

5,835

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,212

8,803

25,855

23,127

Depreciation and amortization

4,303

4,590

12,537

13,014

Non-cash charges

3,834

2,274

8,077

6,372

Adjusted EBITDA

$

131,516

$

111,103

$

412,946

$

256,540


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





%





%

Region

2021

2020

 Change

2021

2020

Change

Northern

772

1,176

(34)

%

2,962

2,951

%

Southern

1,192

1,773

(33)

%

4,378

4,348

1

%

Total

1,964

2,949

(33)

%

7,340

7,299

1

%



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





%





%

Region

2021

2020

 Change

2021

2020

Change

Northern

876

868

1

%

2,638

2,190

20

%

Southern

1,169

1,269

(8)

%

3,684

3,277

12

%

Total

2,045

2,137

(4)

%

6,322

5,467

16

%



BACKLOG

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

2,139

$

1,015

$

475,000


1,904

$

814

$

427,000

Southern

3,268

$

1,531

$

468,000


2,599

$

1,005

$

387,000

Total

5,407

$

2,546

$

471,000


4,503

$

1,819

$

404,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Lots

Lots Under


Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,353

7,078

14,431


6,858

6,892

13,750

Southern

15,311

13,253

28,564


8,203

17,640

25,843

Total

22,664

20,331

42,995


15,061

24,532

39,593

