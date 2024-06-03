MI New York Welcomes Commvault as Associate Partner for 2024 Season

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced its sponsorship of the MI New York, the defending champions of Major League Cricket (MLC).

Anna Griffin, Chief Market Officer at Commvault, shared her excitement: "Sponsoring the MI New York cricket team is Commvault's opportunity to support one of the most dynamic and fast-growing sports in the world. It's a no-brainer! This partnership not only allows us to engage with cricket fans but also reinforces our dedication to fostering community and resilience. We're excited to share the Commvault spirit and support the MI New York team on their journey. We're thrilled to connect with cricket fans and bring the Commvault spirit to the pitch."

Cricket fans get ready to join Commvault in supporting the MI New York team! Look for the Commvault logo on jerseys, stadium signage, and across TV and social media platforms. Commvault's sponsorship will feature exciting opportunities to engage with fans, including exclusive watch parties, contests, and cricket clinics with professional players. Fans, partners, and customers will also have the chance to join these events in Dallas and Morrisville stadiums and help fuel our connection with the cricket community. Additionally, as part of our commitment to community engagement, tickets in both locations may be offered to local charitable initiatives, ensuring that more people can experience the excitement of the game!

"MI New York is excited to team up with Commvault. This partnership is a testament to the growing appeal of cricket in the U.S. and reflects our shared commitment to excellence and developing the cricket ecosystem in America," MI New York said in a statement. "Together, we aim to bring the excitement of cricket to new audiences and demonstrate the importance of resilience both on and off the field. We look forward to a successful season and a partnership that brings fans closer to the action."

Cricket is the second most watched sport globally, with over 2.5 billion fans. As cricket's popularity surges in the United States, Commvault's collaboration with MI New York aims to bring the thrill of the game to a broader, more diverse audience and serves as an opportunity to educate an untapped global fanbase about the importance of resilience – critical knowledge that is applicable to both personal and professional life, whether on the pitch or in a Commvault Cleanroom defending against cyber attacks.

Tune In and Support

Join Commvault in supporting the MI New York team as they kick off the season on July 5th. For more details on the schedule and how to watch, visit Commvault's official blog.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

About MI New York

MI New York is a T20 cricket team which plays in the Major League Cricket. Established in 2023, MI New York are the inaugural and defending champions of MLC. MI New York is part of the MI family, which has won 10 titles across various leagues across the world.

Since its inception in 2008, Mumbai Indians has been one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League. It is owned by Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates.

Today MI is a global cricketing force, with five T20 teams spanning three continents, and four countries including both men and women. The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment for the MI family, as it established Mumbai Indians in the women's Premier League, along with MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20, and MI New York in MLC.

Over 17 years, MI's dedication and commitment to improving the cricketing eco-system, have resulted in 10 league titles, including 5 IPL championships, 2 Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and MLC wins in 2023 and IL20 in 2024.

