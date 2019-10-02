MI Windows and Doors' Acquisition of Masco's Milgard Windows and Doors division to Benefit Both Parties, According to Freedonia Analyst

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MI Windows and Doors, a leading US manufacturer of windows and doors, announced today that it had entered into an agreement to purchase the Milgard Windows and Doors division of Masco Corporation. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, will make MI Windows & Doors one of the leaders in the US market, with nearly $1 billion in annual window and door sales.

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "MI Windows and Doors' purchase of Milgard will greatly expand its operations, creating a leading US manufacturer of fenestration products, especially in the growing vinyl windows and patio doors product segments."

"Milgard is a leading supplier of windows and patio doors to consumers across the Western half of the US. As MI Windows and Doors has significant production operations in that region of the US, this acquisition will further enhance MI Windows and Doors' ability to supply many of the West's fast-growing local construction markets."

Masco will also benefit from the sale by allowing the company to concentrate on its core operations, including plumbing fixtures and fittings and decorative paints and coatings.

Zielenski also stated, "Masco has expressed a preference to reduce its exposure to the more cyclical new housing market and derive more of its sales from the home improvement segment. Not only does the older US housing stock offer considerable opportunities for sales, but continuing strong interest in kitchen and bathroom renovations should provide Masco with the prospect of revenue growth in its key plumbing products operations."

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Chemical studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

