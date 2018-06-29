Mi9 Retail Delivers Tax Compliant Solution for Online Retailers Who Must Now Collect Sales Taxes

Last week, the United States Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 vote in favor of South Dakota that out-of-state sellers, including online retailers, will be required to collect sales taxes if their business meets certain economic thresholds within the state. The court overturns a 1992 ruling, which required companies to have a physical presence in a state in order for the state to require them to collect sales tax.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Matthew Shay, National Retail Federation president and CEO, issued the following statement: "This ruling clears the way for a fair and level playing field where all retailers compete under the same sales tax rules whether they sell merchandise online, in-store or both."

Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail also reacted favorably to the news and said: "The sales tax ruling will reinvigorate the retail industry, and we're very excited by the new window of opportunity this will open up for brick-and-mortar retailers." He added that "investing in a sales tax automation solution that can easily be configured at the local, regional, and international levels will eliminate the compliance headaches, trim business costs, and reduce business risks."

