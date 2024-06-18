MIA™ 3: The Discreet Lipstick Vibrator that Every Woman Needs

LELO launches the new powerful device with near-silent vibrations to open new ways for you to reach climax

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People often ask what our "best" sex toy is and why. Because we strive to make sure the LELO portfolio holds something for everyone, it's a bit difficult to choose only one. But if any one product stands out it is one of our oldies goldies and one of our most classic designs that just got a makeover – the LELO MIA™ 3.

Surprising Power

LELO MIA 3

Despite being a tiny toy, MIA™ 3 packs some serious power, featuring the strongest motor to be used in a massager of its size to deliver the intense clitoral stimulation you crave.

Your Sensual Secret

MIA™ 3 was designed with discretion in mind. It resembles a tube of lipstick, thus goes unnoticed when packed in a purse or overnight bag. And it's one of our quietest massagers. Also, its incognito design makes it the perfect addition to our budding travel range.

Sculpted tip for accurate pleasure

The allure of MIA™ 3 doesn't just come down to powerful pleasure settings and a compact design; it is also in its tip that is specially sculpted to ensure accurate pleasure. The shape has been specifically moulded to target the clitoris for fast, intense climaxes.

MIA 3 in a nutshell:

MIA™ 3 offers eight different vibration patterns, varying in intensity from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse.

The compact and discreet design allows your MIA™ 3 to be by your side wherever you go.

The shape has been specifically molded to target the clitoris for fast, intense climaxes.

USB rechargeable and fully waterproof for unlimited climaxes anytime and anyplace, including the bath or open body of water.

1-year warranty, and 10-year guarantee.

3 colours: deep rose, purple and black.

RRP 99$/€

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438908/LELO_MIA_3.jpg

SOURCE LELO