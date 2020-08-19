MIAC Analytics™ Partners with ComplianceEase to Offer a Compliant Mortgage Asset Due Diligence Platform

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation (MIAC), a leading provider of financial analytics solutions, has partnered with ComplianceEase®, the nation's leading provider of automated compliance solutions to the financial services industry, to offer ComplianceAnalyzer in MIAC's VeriFi™ 4.3 mortgage asset due diligence software platform.

MIAC's VeriFi is a powerful, easy-to-adopt residential mortgage asset class due diligence platform. VeriFi provides comprehensive product coverage across retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer lenders. MIAC is integrated with an extensive network of vendors and can be deployed easily and quickly scaled up to match business volume with a customizable and intelligent solution. Integrating VeriFi with the industry-leading compliance and risk solution, ComplianceEase, will strengthen VeriFi's position as the most complete due diligence platform in the market.

ComplianceEase's flagship platform, ComplianceAnalyzer®, performs real-time, loan-level audits on loan pools for aggregators, investors, and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issuers. The platform tests for all federal, state, and municipal regulations, including TRID and QM, as well as federal and state high-cost and anti-predatory lending violations. The solution also audits for compliance guidelines set by the secondary market and government-sponsored enterprises. ComplianceAnalyzer is used by many rating-agency approved, third-party reviewer (TPR) firms.

"We are excited about our relationship with ComplianceEase and the integration of their market-leading compliance engine. The ComplianceEase integration further reinforces that VeriFiTM is the leading due diligence software in the industry," says Joseph A. Furlong, Managing Director of the Due Diligence Group at MIAC.

"This partnership signifies ComplianceEase's commitment to the secondary market by reducing due diligence costs, reducing risk, and improving execution efficiency for lenders and investors," said Michael Jackman, CEO of ComplianceEase.

About ComplianceEase

Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, ComplianceEase®, a division of LogicEase Solutions Inc., is a leading provider of risk management solutions to the financial services industry. ComplianceEase's patented platform includes ComplianceAnalyzer®, the mortgage industry's most adopted automated compliance solution with comprehensive TRID auditing. ComplianceEase combines regulatory expertise with innovative technology to power end-to-end risk management solutions that help financial institutions improve compliance controls and increase profitability. The company's growing client base includes financial institutions, service providers, law firms, GSEs, and three of the top five mortgage lenders in the U.S. ComplianceEase's automated compliance solutions have also been adopted as e-Exam tools by federal and state banking and mortgage regulators. For more information, visit ComplianceEase.com or call 866.212.3273.

About MIAC Analytics

Since 1989, Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation (MIAC) has been the trusted destination for sophisticated mortgage industry and capital markets participants, offering transaction execution services, secondary market hedge advisory solutions, due diligence solutions, third-party mortgage asset valuations, and state-of-the-art valuation and risk models, incorporating a full range of consumer behavioral risk factors. Our strong track record is supported by our combined international experience and our powerful MIAC Analytics™ proprietary software suite. With our exceptional expertise and bespoke solutions, we can enhance your institutions' understanding of the value of key assets and ultimately optimize your decision-making capability. For more information, please go to MIACAnalytics.com or call 212-233-1250.

SOURCE ComplianceEase

Related Links

http://www.complianceease.com

