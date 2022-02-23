Miami-Based A&P Engineers Joins CHA Consulting, Inc.

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm, announced today that it has acquired A&P Engineers (A&P), a multi-disciplinary consultant in South Florida with expertise in civil engineering, transportation, water resources, environmental, structural, lighting, electrical, traffic studies, and construction engineering and inspection. A&P is based in Doral with over 100 employees and has grown significantly over the last two years. As previously announced, CHA acquired Reiss Engineering, an Orlando-based water resources firm, in February 2021. With the addition of A&P, CHA's headcount in the state of Florida is now over 150 employees.

"A&P Engineers is a great addition and important milestone for our growing firm, propelling our expansion into south Florida and bringing added expertise to our expanding infrastructure teams," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "A&P is an outstanding strategic fit that further advances our goal of building a leading national firm supporting the growing needs for transportation, energy and real estate infrastructure. The added depth and combined capabilities of our two firms will bring tremendous value to both CHA and A&P clients immediately in the transportation and water/wastewater markets where we continue to see growing demand."

A&P Engineers President Tony Acosta said, "CHA has an ideal platform for growth and excellent reputation for market-leading technical capabilities and delivering value with exceptional client service. Our shared focus on technical excellence and quality project delivery aligns perfectly. Being part of a firm with diverse national capabilities and a large geographic footprint, which provides a local presence for clients, will open up new and exciting opportunities for both our A&P team and our clients."

"The need for qualified technical resources continues to accelerate with the passage of the Federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and renewed commitment to invest in the revitalization of our most important infrastructure. With our combined teams, CHA is poised to tackle the toughest and most essential infrastructure projects in Florida and beyond," said John Hensley, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.

CHA and A&P are both committed to providing the highest level of client service, and that will continue as we bring the two firms together into one team. A&P will be rebranded effective immediately as A&P Engineers, a CHA Company.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 53rd largest engineering firm in the United States in 2021 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architecture, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

About A&P Engineers

A&P Engineers is a multi-disciplinary consultant located in South Florida with a mission to provide technical excellence in design and construction. A&P's areas of expertise include civil engineering, transportation, water resources, environmental, structural, lighting, electrical, traffic studies, construction management, and CEI. The firm has been serving South Florida since 2000. For more information, please visit www.apcte.com.

