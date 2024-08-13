MIAMI-BASED EL CAR WASH RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA BY INC. MAGAZINE

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash company in Florida, announced that it has ranked No. 632 on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

El Car Wash's recognition follows the company's multi-year track record of remarkable growth and execution. Between 2020 and 2023, El Car Wash has pursued a balance of new developments and strategic M&A resulting in a doubling of revenue every year for the past three years, transforming from a local business into a large, industry leader. Today, El Car Wash has a leading brand spanning throughout Florida and into its second core market, Michigan. The company is slated to open 25+ locations this year, has over 1,000 employees and anticipates operating 80+ stores in the near future.

"We are excited to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and expect the pace and quality of our growth to accelerate in the years ahead as a result of the industry-leading team and capabilities we have built over the years," said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders of El Car Wash. "We are extremely proud of how growth has translated into life changing career opportunities for our team members and El Car Wash into a pillar within the communities where we operate."

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Miami, El Car Wash is Florida's top express car wash operator, and soon to be the leading operator in Michigan. El Car Wash's partnership with Warburg Pincus in 2022 has fueled its growth trajectory, with over 80 locations open or in development. They are revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. Their affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services set them apart. They pride themselves on providing a fantastic work environment for their employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. El Car Wash's neurodivergent and veteran employment programs are a few of the many reasons El Car Wash is an employer of choice. Through meaningful sports partnerships (Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, Detroit Lions) and active community involvement (Baptist Health, AdventHealth, Zoo Miami), they are committed to making our local areas shine—both on and off the road. To learn more, visit www.elcarwash.com or follow on Instagram @elcarwash.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE El Car Wash