Miami Beach Celebrates Summer with Specialty Experiences and Events for Vacationers

"Many travelers seeking a reset are in search of marquee beach destinations, and Miami Beach is home to a variety of seasonal events, specifically created with summer vacation in mind," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Travelers can turn to our Miami Beach Information App to help plan trips in advance or upon arrival and truly discover why our city is like no other place in the world."

Miami Beach visitors can expect enticing offers from go-to destinations ranging from holistic spa treatments and group meditation sessions at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, to vegan culinary experiences at Planta South Beach and the city's debut South Beach Mango Festival. Recently named one of the Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, summer vacationers can discover experiences only found in Miami Beach including:

June: Celebrate the Arts and LGBTQ Community – Art-lovers from across the globe will meet at destination hotspots, like the Miami Beach Botanical Garden and Fillmore Miami Beach, as LGBTQ artists like Cuban-American Poet Richard Blanco and world-renowned Spanish Composer Eliseo Parra share their talents through June 24 at the Out in the Tropics Festival.

July: Independence Day Jubilee – Adult travelers are welcome to the Red, White & Brunch on July 1, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Nikki Beach Club to celebrate America's birthday. Accessorized in red, white and blue, visitors can expect specialty cocktails and live entertainment with the famous white sandy beaches of Miami Beach as the backdrop. On Independence Day, vacationers can enjoy complimentary fireworks over the water with family and friends at 9 p.m. between 5th and 15th street.

August: Cheers to Summer – Travelers and locals alike can score a sip of the world's best Rum on August 16 at The Confidante Hotel in celebration of National Rum Day. Rum lovers can expect complimentary tastings and refreshing cocktails, upbeat music, games and food from brands like Bacardi, Don Q, Santa Teresa and Diplomatico. Tickets begin at $25 and available for purchase online.

For more information on ways to celebrate summer in Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

