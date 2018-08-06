Miami Beach Emerges as Haven for Wellness Vacation Seekers This Season

"Wellness travel is not a one-size fit all concept. There is an increased appetite for providing travelers with opportunities to better themselves, and Miami Beach is a growing hub for wellness-conscious visitors," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Travelers will find experiences, rituals, and mantras during their time with us and will have the ability to go home with a new sense of renewal and inner peace leading up to one of the most stressful times of the year."

Travelers looking to diversify their idea of wellbeing in Miami Beach, a destination like no other place in the world, will find a number of special activities, attractions, amenities and restaurants worth traveling for that cater to the growing demand for destination travel, including:

The Confidante Miami Beach has teamed up with luxury-spiritual lifestyle brand, Glacce, already famous for its crystal water bottles, to debut a customized crystal massage journey. The multi-sensory, 50-minute experience harnesses the power of crystal energy to rejuvenate, relax, or release based on guest preferences and needs. Guests can select their healing crystal - clear, rose quartz or amethyst - at the start of the journey, which is followed by a custom massage that draws from the energetic healing properties of the chosen crystal. The experience culminates with a hydrating crystal elixir ceremony, awakening the full spiritual potential of visitors and leaving them with a natural high.

Visitors looking to stay on track with healthy eating habits can enjoy a variety of dishes created to bring vegan to a new and delicious level on Miami Beach. Serving completely animal-free menu items sourced from local farms and small distribution companies, diners can feel good about diving into a sampling of creations like Jackfruit Empanaditas, Homemade Cashew Ricotta, and Spinach Ravioli al Pomodoro, Chimichurri Tempeh over Rainbow Quinoa and Raw Avocado Key Lime Ice Cream with Berry Sauce.

To help vacationers make the most of September, the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort has created the perfect spa day. Guests can enjoy a 50-minute treatment, access to 8 a.m. yoga and the adults-only rooftop pool, a beach chair and pass, two mimosas or glasses of prosecco, pre-and-post treatment relaxation in thermal areas, complete with Igloo Suite, Vitality Pool, Hydro Circuit and Crystal Steam room, complimentary valet and 20 percent off The Strand & Grill and The Corner Store.

Beach-goers can take fitness to a new level at Anatomy on Miami Beach, a destination fusing all aspects of fitness together and offering services including age management, chiropractic care, IV nutritional therapy and beauty, group fitness, personal training and both hot and cold recovery areas. This intimate and integrated health and wellness community allow visitors to connect, sweat and recover, all under one roof.

Wellness-seeking travelers can look to Miami Beach all year long and stay up-to-date by downloading the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

