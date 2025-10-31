Miami Beach Honored with Multiple 2025 Magellan Travel Weekly Awards

Gold and Silver Recognitions Celebrate the City's Ongoing Excellence in Marketing, Social Media, and Destination Branding

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority is proud to announce its recognition with five prestigious honors at the 2025 Magellan Travel Weekly Awards, earning four Gold Awards and one Silver Award across key categories. These accolades underscore Miami Beach's ongoing commitment to executing integrated marketing strategies that elevate the destination's global profile through creative storytelling, strategic partnerships, and impactful communications.

Over the past year, Miami Beach has continued to evolve its destination marketing approach through multi-channel campaigns and collaborations with leading national media outlets, including Vogue, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Saks Fifth Avenue, Today Show,The Knot, and others. These partnerships have amplified Miami Beach's message to discerning travelers seeking culture, style, and authenticity.

In tandem, the city has partnered with top social content creators to develop dynamic, relatable storytelling that showcases the many sides of Miami Beach — from its iconic art and architecture to its thriving LGBTQ+ community, luxurious accommodations, and world-renowned beaches.

"Our marketing success reflects the power of integration — uniting traditional media, digital storytelling, and influencer collaborations to present Miami Beach as a destination with depth, diversity, and soul," said Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "These recognitions affirm the strength of our creative approach and our commitment to engaging audiences in fresh and meaningful ways."

The 2025 Magellan Travel Weekly Award Wins Include:

GOLD – Destination Marketing: Social Media Campaign for Destinations

Experience Miami Beach – The Art of Miami Beach and Stylish Stays Campaigns

Two integrated campaigns, The Art of Miami Beach and a Stylish Stays on Miami Beach tapped into new verticals in the realms of art and fashion, expanding the social footprint and opportunity for Miami Beach to connect with prospective visitors. These themes were featured on social channels, in direct emails through marquee partner channels and through static outdoor creative installed in high-traffic areas including Port Miami with QR codes to connect to social and visible social handles to follow.

GOLD – United States: Overall Destinations – Beaches for Destinations

Miami Beach – The World's Most Iconic Beach Destination

Few destinations evoke the energy, beauty, and cultural richness of Miami Beach. With seven miles of unspoiled shoreline, turquoise Atlantic waters, and a seamless blend of natural beauty and architectural charm, Miami Beach has long been a global magnet for beach lovers, celebrities, and cultural travelers alike.

GOLD – United States: Overall Destinations – LGBTQ+ Destination for Destinations

Miami Beach – A Year-Round Icon of LGBTQ+ Inclusion and Celebration

In Miami Beach, pride isn't seasonal—it's woven into the city's identity. From sun-soaked days to neon-lit nights, and from yoga mats to drag brunches, every visitor is welcomed with open arms. It's more than a vacation—it's a celebration of being exactly who you are, no matter who you love. The city is deeply engaged with the LGBTQ+ community year-round. The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority routinely host LGBTQ+ media and influencers to experience the destination firsthand and share authentic stories globally, reinforcing Miami Beach's reputation as a safe, celebratory destination for all.

GOLD – Destination Marketing: Advertising/Marketing Campaign for Destinations

The Art + Style of Miami Beach Campaign

In the past year, Miami Beach has doubled down on Art + Style to position the destination amongst key audiences. Under the Experience Miami Beach umbrella, integrated campaigns including direct emails, banner ads, social media content, print ads and out of home advertising raised overall awareness of the destination with a concentration on art + style, two segments that resonate across all target segmentations.

SILVER – United States: Overall Destinations – Honeymoon Destination for Destinations

Miami Beach – No. 1 Honeymoon Destination in the U.S.

In 2025, Miami Beach claimed the top spot as the No. 1 Honeymoon Destination in the U.S., according to a nationwide study by Upgraded Points that evaluated 75+ destinations across 15 categories including romantic lodging, activities, and affordability. With a top score of 71.4 out of 100, Miami Beach surpassed classic honeymoon locales like Lake Tahoe and Hawaii by offering a perfect blend of effortless romance, cultural vibrancy, and value.

What sets Miami Beach apart is its inclusivity, accessibility, and diversity of experiences. Whether couples seek boutique sophistication, beachside luxury, or adventure-filled days, Miami Beach delivers.

"We're honored to be recognized by our peers and fellow travel professionals who comprise the Magellan Awards judging committee," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "This recognition celebrates the creativity and collaboration that continue to position Miami Beach as one of the world's most desirable and inclusive destinations."

The Magellan Travel Weekly Awards celebrate the best in travel across hospitality, destinations, airlines, and cruise industries. Judged by top travel experts and editors, the awards recognize excellence and innovation in travel marketing and branding worldwide.

These recognitions are on the heels of the launch of the new www.experiencemiamibeach.com web site developed by the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. The new site experience, now live, includes tailored guides, the latest deals and offerings from destination hotels and restaurants and travel-planning tools to make visiting Miami Beach even easier.

For more information on Miami Beach and upcoming destination initiatives, visit the newly-launched www.experiencemiamibeach.com and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach Instagram.

