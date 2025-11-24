Bright Lights, Welcoming Sands & Artful Delights: Miami Beach Unveils a Magical Holiday Season This December

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach is set to transform into a tropical holiday wonderland this December, offering visitors and residents a vibrant lineup of art fairs, immersive installations, sparkling light displays, seaside fitness, and seasonal hotel offers. With world-class cultural programming set against ocean breezes and Art Deco architecture, Miami Beach showcases how the holidays shine brighter by the sea. From the iconic Art Basel Miami Beach and INK Miami Art Fair to the returning No Vacancy, Miami Beach and Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights, travelers will experience the wonder of the season on Miami Beach with special offers.

"Our destination invites all to experience the season in a unique way, filled with inspiration that has been designed to bring joy and connection through art, wellness, relaxation and immersion during the month of December," says Peggy Benua, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We understand the desire to trade snow for sand and the city has worked diligently to offer a variety of activities that fuse the essence of Miami Beach with the wonder of the holiday season."

Visitors during the holiday season can explore the world of art through marquee fairs including Art Basel Miami Beach, No Vacancy Miami Beach and the INK Miami Art Fair. Miami Beach's award-winning art-in-hospitality program No Vacancy, Miami Beach returns through December 20 showcasing twelve iconic hotels that have been paired with twelve, hand-picked artists for site-specific installations, with $35,000 in prizes awarded through juried selection and public vote. Guests can explore everything from textile-based visual displays to large-scale ceramics — all free and open to the public. From December 3–7, 2025, the INK Miami Art Fair returns for its 19th edition at the Suites of Dorchester (1850 Collins Avenue). The only Miami Art Week satellite fair dedicated exclusively to works on paper, INK features leading national and international publishers showcasing limited edition prints, masterworks, and new releases. Admission is free with registration. Design meets the tradition of whisky at the Wolfsonian through the Imaginarium: The Fantastical World of Compass Box and Stranger & Stranger, a first-of-its-kind exhibition celebrating 25 years of artistic storytelling in whisky packaging and brand design. On display December 3, 2025 through January 4, 2026, the interactive installation will feature original sketches, rare labels, and immersive displays. In addition to the exhibition, Compass Box has partnered with acclaimed auction house Bonhams to offer eight distinct auction lots from which proceeds will benefit the Wolfsonian-FIU. The auction, which will be accessible online through December 9, 2025, will feature rare, archived whisky editions.

Art takes shape in the form of light at the annual Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights. Returning for two weekends — December 13–15 and December 20–22, 2025— the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights brings projection mapping, live orchestral performance, character appearances, snow effects, and even a drone show to Ocean Drive. Historic Art Deco façades become dynamic canvases as music and visuals animate the street each evening at 1440 Ocean Drive. It's easy for travelers to transition from celebration to wellness during their Miami Beach stay with options like the AvMed Orange Bowl Beach Run. On Sunday, December 14, the AvMed Orange Bowl Beach Run invites families, runners, and fans to celebrate the season with a 5K or 10K run along South Pointe Park. Participants receive a medal and race shirt, and proceeds support Orange Bowl Cares initiatives throughout the community. Runners are encouraged to represent their favorite college team with themed gear and colors in anticipation of the Capital One Orange Bowl taking place on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

"December on Miami Beach is a celebration of culture, community and the season. We encourage visitors to start planning their visit by downloading the EXP Miami Beach Tours App and visiting the newly-debuted experiencemiamibeach.com," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beah Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our team is continuously adding new resources to help make trip planning efficient and easy with locally-curated itineraries, limited-time deals and the most up-to-date information on events and experiences."

Those ready to celebrate the season on Miami Beach can explore offers at the Marriott Stanton South Beach, a beachfront retreat offering up to $100 credit per night on stays of three days or more and the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort, a perfectly-located resort offering a 20% discount on all food and beverages and discounted valet parking.

For more information on spending the holidays on Miami Beach and upcoming destination experiences, visit the newly-launched www.experiencemiamibeach.com and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

