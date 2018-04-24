Miami Beach Hosts Second Annual City-Wide Training for Local Hospitality Industry and Businesses to Further Elevate High Standard of Service

Along with the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA), the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), is partnering up yet again with Forbes Travel Guide to conduct the training. Ranked as one of the Top 25 Destinations in the U.S., Miami Beach is only the second city ever to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality Service Training Certification, further proving the city's commitment to providing excellent service.

"The Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality Service Training Certification is a testament to the dedication we have to deliver against a very high set of hospitality standards as an international destination," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Miami Beach is home to a number of annual events including Art Basel, South Beach Wine and Food Festival and the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade. And, the new Miami Beach convention center will open later this year. This training with Forbes Travel Guide will only continue to enhance visitors' experiences as they discover our beautiful city and beaches."

Forbes Travel Guide provides the travel industry's most comprehensive rating system in the world, along with reviews of hotels, restaurants, and spas. Beginning in 1958 as Mobil Travel Guide, it is the originator of the Five-Star Rating system. A Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is considered the hospitality industry's most prestigious achievement, going beyond aesthetics and placing a larger emphasis on quality of service. The second annual certification will add to Miami Beach's already outstanding hospitality services, where hotels, restaurants, and entertainment providers are always striving to enhance and augment the guest experience.

The training on April 24, held at various locations throughout Miami Beach, will be led by a hand-selected group of travel experts, tastemakers and Forbes Travel Guide instructors. Focused on providing front-line personnel in hospitality-focused businesses such as hotels, restaurants, attractions, and tour companies with professional guidelines and tailored teachings, the day-long event will be broken into three sessions highlighting the Miami Beach customer satisfaction experience.

"The City of Miami Beach deserves praise for its inspired commitment to service excellence," said Gerard J. Inzerillo, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "It is deepening its efforts to deliver outstanding hospitality to every one of its visitors. To do this across an entire city is bold and admirable, and Forbes Travel Guide is proud to support it in this undertaking. With its long and rich legacy, the City of Miami Beach understands the importance of achieving positive and memorable connections with each of its guests."

For more information on events and updates in Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/

ABOUT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company's annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com .

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Recently named the Best LGBTQ Destination by the 2018, 2017 and 2016 editions of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, World's Leading City Tourist Board in 2017 and 2016, as well as 2016 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner of the 2017 Magellan Award for Best Overall Beach Destination in the U.S. and Canada by Travel Weekly, Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destinations, Top Romantic Destinations, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-beach-hosts-second-annual-city-wide-training-for-local-hospitality-industry-and-businesses-to-further-elevate-high-standard-of-service-300635408.html

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority